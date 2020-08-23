Tata Sky Top DTH Plans You Can Find Under Rs 500

The number one DTH company of India, Tata Sky offers a ton of plans and packages for its customers to choose from. One of the biggest headaches for a customer when there are a lot of options available is to decide which plan to choose. But it can be done very easily. All that a person needs to keep in mind is their budget. Today we are going to look at some of the top Tata Sky DTH plans you can find under Rs 500. Keep reading ahead to find out about the plans.

Marathi Hindi Premium Sports English

The Marathi Hindi Premium Sports English plan is one of the best plans which you can get from Tata Sky under Rs 500. It is priced at Rs 334.52 per month and it will bring you a ton of Hindi and Marathi entertainment channels. There are movies channels, news channels, sports channels, music channels, kids channels, lifestyle and knowledge channels included in the plan. The total number of channels that you get with this plan is 122. But none of the channels will be in HD since it is an SD channel pack.

Telugu Malayalam Basic HD

The Telugu Malayalam Basic HD channel pack comes with a total of 19 HD channels and 43 SD channels. So the total number of channels that you get with this pack is 62. There is one Hindi movies channel along with two Hindi news channels. But there are a ton of Telugu regional and Malayalam regional channels included in the pack. This channel pack is priced at Rs 343.49 per month.

Kannada Family Kids Sports HD

The Kannada Family Kids Sports HD plan comes for Rs 409.51 per month. It will bring you the best of entertainment, sports, movies, kids, news, knowledge, music, and lifestyle channels. There are 28 HD channels and 45 SD channels included in the package so the total number of channels that a customer will get is 73. There are regional language channels as well — Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada.

Telugu Family Kids Sports HD

It is yet another HD channel pack and brings you a total of 81 channels. Out of the 81 channels, 31 channels are HD and 50 channels are SD. This pack is priced at Rs 441.96 per month. It will bring you some of the best entertainment, kids, music and all the other basic channels which you get with most of the plans. There are a few Telugu and Malayalam channels as well.

Marathi Hind Family Kids Sports HD

It is also an HD channel pack and it is priced at Rs 478.30 per month. This channel pack brings a total of 91 channels with 41 HD channels and 50 SD channels. You get the best of entertainment, music, kids, news, movies, knowledge and lifestyle channels with this pack. There are Hindi as well as Marathi channels included in this channel pack.