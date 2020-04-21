D2h HD and SD Set-Top Box Can Be Installed at a Cheaper Rate Now

Highlights D2h has reduced price for its HD and SD Set-Top Boxes

Tata Sky and D2h Set-Top Box installation price the same

Gold package from the company comes for free with every new installation

D2h just reduced its price for its Set-Top Boxes. Both the D2h HD and SD STBs got a price cut of Rs 100. So now, the D2h HD Set-Top Box comes for Rs 1,599, and the D2h SD Set-Top Box comes for Rs 1,499. The interesting thing to note is that both these prices are similar to the costs of Dish TV. Dish TV HD Set-Top Box comes for a price of Rs 1,590, and SD set-top box comes for Rs 1,490. Just for comparison, earlier the D2h SD Set-Top Box used to sell for Rs 1,599 and the HD Set-Top Box used to sell for Rs 1,699. D2h is also offering a couple of other STBs- d2h Stream at Rs 3,999 for new users and D2h HD RF Set-Top Box at Rs 1,799. Besides the SD and HD STBs from the company, the other boxes did not receive any price drop.

Tata Sky and D2h In The Same Price Range

After the reduction in price, the cost of HD Set-Top Boxes of Tata Sky and D2h have become similar. But the thing with Tata Sky is that it is selling both its HD and SD STBs in the same price of Rs 1,499. As of today, Airtel Digital TV is providing the cheapest HD and SD Set-Top Boxes. If you go with Airtel Digital TV, the cost of SD Set-Top Box will be Rs 1,100, and for the HD Set-Top Box it will be Rs 1,300.

D2h Joining Benefits For Customers

Even though there are cheaper STBs available from the likes Airtel Digital TV and Tata Sky, it is just the cost of the Set-Top Box. This doesn’t include the subscription fee which a user has to pay to start watching something. D2h takes the lead here against other DTH operators in terms of providing a joining bonus. None of the other DTH operators such as Airtel Digital TV, Tata Sky, and Sun Direct offer any joining bonus. But with D2h, you get a one-month subscription of Gold Package from the company for free. The gold package comes for a price of Rs 275 per month, excluding GST. Even Dish TV users get one-month of subscription at no extra cost with a new connection.