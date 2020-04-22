Fortnite Can Now Be Downloaded Directly via Google Play Store

Highlights Epic Games has finally released Fortnite in Google Play Store

The popular multiplayer game can be installed on any Android device now

Fortnite was initially available for download via Epic Games App Store

One of the popular mobile games out there, Fortnite, has finally landed on Google Play Store. Fortnite is a multiplayer game developed by Epic Games. The game was initially available for Android 10 since mid-2019, however, Epic Games decided not to include the game in Google Play Store. It allowed users to download the game directly from its app store due to some issues with Google. But earlier today, Fortnite was included in the Play Store. Similar to PUBG Mobile, Fortnite can be downloaded on any mobile phone. It will be interesting to see how Fortnite takes on the likes of PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty Mobile. And it is a good time for Epic Games to introduce the game in Google Play Store as several citizens are staying at home because of lockdown.

Fortnite Finally Lands in Google Play Store

Fortnite was initially launched for the Android platform last year in partnership with Samsung. The game was initially limited to some Samsung Galaxy smartphones, but later on, it was made available to other Android devices but via Epic Games’ own app store. Users can also download the game via third-party sources as well. Fortnite has now been listed officially in Google Play Store and the company has even released a statement on why it decided to include it in the popular app store.

“Google puts software downloadable outside of Google Play at a disadvantage, through technical and business measures such as scary, repetitive security pop-ups for downloaded and updated software, restrictive manufacturer and carrier agreements and dealings, Google public relations characterising third-party software sources as malware, and new efforts such as Google Play Protect to outright block software obtained outside the Google Play Store,” said Epic Games in a statement.

Furthermore, Epic Games also stated that Google deducts 30% as tax for in-app purchases which is the main reason behind it not including the app in Google Play Store over the last one year.