D2h Offering Rs 3100 Benefit With Stream Box

D2h is amongst the major Direct-to-Home (DTH) operators in the country. The company offers an Android Set-Top Box (STB) to the users, namely d2h Stream. It is available for a price of Rs 2499 (inclusive of 18% GST). At the same price, you can get the Android STBs from Dish TV, Airtel Digital TV, and Tata Sky. So why should you go with the D2h’s offering right now? This is because of the Rs 3100 benefit that the company is offering on the purchase of d2h Stream.

Under the Diwali offer from the company, users going for the d2h Stream STB will get Rs 3100 worth of shopping vouchers from GrabOn. The benefit is worth more than what you will be paying entirely for your d2h Stream STB along with a channel pack. Here are all the features and of the d2h Stream Android box.

d2h Stream Box Features

The d2h Stream STB is an Android box that comes with a built-in Google Assistant. It can support content in 2K Quad HD and also has built-in Wi-Fi. Users can record their favourite shows with the help of this STB. There is a Bluetooth enabled remote that comes with this cutting-edge technology STB.

Users can play content from their favourite over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Disney+ Hotstar, TVF, ZEE5, Voot, ALTBalaji, and more. To keep the STB active, users need to keep purchasing a DTH package.

It is worth noting that you can’t play content from Netflix, which is a major OTT platform, and frankly, it is uncomprehending that D2h would not enable access to Netflix content. You can purchase the STB both online from the company’s website or through offline retail channels of D2h.

Before making your mind, you can also check the Android boxes from companies such as Tata Sky, Airtel Digital TV, and Dish TV.