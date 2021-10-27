Tata Sky Broadband Offers Value Filled 200 and 300 Mbps Plans

Tata Sky Broadband is one of the rapidly growing internet service providers (ISPs) in India. The company has a 100% fibre network that will provide you with end-to-end connectivity. If you are working from home and also have a large family who is connected to the same Wi-Fi network as yours, it will only work out if you have a high-speed internet plan backing you up. Tata Sky Broadband offers value filled 200 Mbps, and 300 Mbps plans to the users. Let’s take a look at what these plans cost and the complete benefits that users get with them.

Tata Sky Broadband 200 Mbps Plan

Tata Sky offers a 200 Mbps broadband plan to the users for a monthly cost of Rs 1,150. This plan is also available in long-term service validity configurations of three months, six months, and twelve months. If you go for the three months plan, you will have to pay Rs 3,300, and you will end up saving Rs 150. Then, if you go for the six months plan, you will have to pay Rs 5,550, which means you will end up saving Rs 1,350. Lastly, if you take the twelve months or one year plan, you will have to pay Rs 10,200, which converts into savings of Rs 3,600.

Users will get 200 Mbps of uniform upload and download speeds. The fair-usage-policy (FUP) data offered with this plan is 3.3TB. Let’s check out the 300 Mbps plan now.

Tata Sky Broadband 300 Mbps Plan

Tata Sky also offers a 300 Mbps broadband plan to the users. This plan is also available for one month, three months, six months, and twelve months. The one month plan is available for Rs 1,500, three months plan is available for Rs 4,500, six months plan is available for Rs 8,400 (savings of Rs 600), and the twelve months plan is available for Rs 15,600 (savings of Rs 2,400).

The FUP data offered with this plan is the same, which is 3.3TB. After the FUP data is consumed, the internet speed for the user will drop to 3 Mbps.

Users won’t be required to pay a security deposit for purchasing these plans. Further, the company will provide a free dual-band router with the plan. The installation is also free, which means all that you have to pay for is the internet plan, and the rest of the cost will be borne by the company.

Tata Sky also promises a 99.9% uptime of its broadband network, which is excellent and the users also have the option of switching their internet plan whenever they want.