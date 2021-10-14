Tata Sky Broadband Two Affordable Plans for Average Users

Tata Sky is one of the largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) service providers in the country. The company has also been working to get its FTTH business namely “Tata Sky Broadband” up to speed. The two affordable Tata Sky Broadband plans that you can buy today cost less than Rs 1,000. These plans come with up to 100 Mbps speed. Surely there are companies that might provide the same plan for an even cheaper rate, but you might not get the same kind of quality service that you get from Tata Sky Broadband. Let’s take a look at the two plans that we are talking about.

Tata Sky 100 Mbps Broadband Plan

The 100 Mbps broadband plan from Tata Sky costs Rs 950 for one month, Rs 2700 for three months, Rs 4500 for six months, and Rs 8400 for 12 months. With the 3 months plan, users are effectively saving Rs 150, with the 6 months plan, they save Rs 1200 and with the 12 months plan, users are able to save 8400.

Tata Sky 50 Mbps Broadband Plan

Talking about another affordable broadband plan from the company, users can go for the 50 Mbps broadband plan. It is available only in three validity configurations - 3 months, 6 months, and 12 months.

The 3 months plan will be available for Rs 2097, the 6 months plan will be available for Rs 3300, and the 12 months plan will be available for Rs 6000.

Few things that you should know about Tata Sky Broadband is that the company provides completely free expert installation along with a free dual-band router. Further, the company promises a network uptime of 99.9% and both the plans come with a fair-usage-policy (FUP) limit of 3.3TB data per month.

Customers have to pay a Rs 1,000 security deposit for all the one-month plans and all of the 50 Mbps plans. Tata Sky Broadband is not present everywhere in the country yet. But the company has been planning to expand aggressively in the coming months.