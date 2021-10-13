OnePlus 9RT Is a Minor Upgrade Over OnePlus 9R

OnePlus has just unveiled the OnePlus 9RT in the China market. In a first, the company has launched the smartphone in China but not in India. Usually, the launch events from OnePlus takes place in multiple regions at the same time. The chipset shortage might be an issue for the company for not being able to come out with the smartphone in India, China, and other regions at the same time. There is something that you should know though, OnePlus 9RT is a minor upgrade over the OnePlus 9R. Yes, the 9RT has the flagship Qualcomm chipset which is Snapdragon 888, but even the 9R has the Snapdragon 870 which is not really bad. Let’s take a look at why I believe that the OnePlus 9RT is a very small upgrade over the OnePlus 9R.

OnePlus 9RT Specifications and Price

The OnePlus 9RT has launched in China with a 6.62-inch FHD+ E4 AMOLED screen that can support 1300 nits of brightness. It has a 4500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. The display can support 120Hz refresh rate and is also certified HDR10+.

In the camera department, the OnePlus 9RT comes with a triple-camera setup at the rear where the primary sensor is a 50MP Sony IMX766 lens paired with a 16MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies, there is a 16MP sensor at the front.

The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone has launched in three different variants - 8GB+128GB for CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs 38,600), 8GB+256GB for CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs 40,950), and CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs 44,450).

There is no word on when the device will be available in India or other international markets.

In comparison, the OnePlus 9R comes with a 120Hz refresh rate display support, Snapdragon 870 SoC, quad-camera setup where the primary sensor is a 48MP lens, a 4500mAh battery and 65W fast-charging. There is no way that the OnePlus 9RT is a big upgrade over the OnePlus 9R. The pricing of the smartphones is also not much different and it will be interesting to look at the Indian pricing of the device.