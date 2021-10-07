OnePlus 9RT Launch Teased By Pete Lau

The much-awaited OnePlus 9RT is tipped to be the next smartphone to be launched by OnePlus. This smartphone is surfacing in rumour mills for the past couple of months and almost all details regarding the device have already been revealed. Now, the company’s co-founder Pete Lau has teased the launch of the OnePlus 9RT. Lau, the co-founder and Cheif Product Officer of OnePlus, took to his Weibo account to tease the arrival of the next smartphone.

OnePlus 9RT Teaser

The teaser by the company co-founder details the OnePlus T series smartphones released to date. In the end, it reads that the upcoming device will not follow the usual naming convention and notes that further details will be revealed on October 8. However, the Weibo post does not reveal the actual name of the device though it is the OnePlus 9RT. What’s interesting to note is that the executive shared this post from the unannounced smartphone.

A few days back, it was confirmed by OnePlus that they will not launch the OnePlus 9T and OnePlus 9T Pro smartphones this year. While it did not disclose the details of the OnePlus 9RT, this will be the only smartphone to be launched by the company. Moreover, we have been coming across a lot of reports regarding the tweaked variant of the OnePlus 9R, the affordable variant in the flagship trio launched earlier this year.

OnePlus 9RT Rumored Specs

As per the existing reports, the OnePlus 9RT is speculated to make use of an octa-core Snapdragon 888 processor, which will make it more powerful than the OnePlus 9R that is equipped with a Snapdragon 870 processor. The other aspects that have been tipped include a 50MP primary Sony IMX766 sensor, Android 11 topped with ColorOS 12, a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of additional storage space. The OnePlus 9RT is speculated to be launched in three colour options - Black, Silver, and Blue.

To summarize, the existing reports hint that the OnePlus 9RT will be an upgraded variant of the OnePlus 9R with some notable differences. We can expect the company to reveal the launch date of the upcoming smartphone in China tomorrow.