OnePlus 9RT Price Tipped Ahead Of Launch

The upcoming OnePlus 9RT is speculated to see the light of the day sometime this month. Being the sequel to the OnePus 9R, a flagship smartphone that went official earlier this year, the 9RT is expected to bring some notable improvements. Also, it was confirmed that the OnePlus 9T and OnePlus 9T Pro will not be launched this year. Talking about the OnePlus 9RT, we have been coming across reports revealing what we can expect from it. Now, a fresh report reveals the possible pricing of the device.

OnePlus 9RT Price Leak

The well-known tipster Digital Chat Station has taken to the Chinese micro-blogging website Weibo to hint at the possible pricing of the OnePlus 9RT. Going by the same, the upcoming OnePlus smartphone could be priced between CNY 2,000 (approx. Rs 23,000) and CNY 3,000 (approx. Rs 35,000). The smartphone is likely to be launched in three colour variants such as Blue, Silver, and Black.

Given that the OnePlus 9R was launched for Rs 39,999 in the country and the OnePlus Nord 2 is priced starting from Rs 27,999, the OnePlus 9RT will be priced relatively lesser than the flagship model.

OnePlus 9RT Leaked Specs

OnePlus 9RT is believed to be launched with a 6.55-inch FHD+ E3 AMOLED display. The screen is likely to have a high refresh rate of 120Hz, which will make it suitable for gaming. In terms of design changes, the upcoming smartphone appears to have the same camera module as its predecessor with a refined flash module. For imaging, there could be a triple-camera system at the rear with a 50MP primary Sony IMX766 sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide secondary lens, and a 2MP tertiary lens. At the front, it is tipped to house a 16MP selfie camera sensor.

Under its hood, the device in question is likely to make use of an octa-core Snapdragon 888 processor, which is used by the current generation flagship models launched this year. This processor will deliver improved performance than the Snapdragon 870 SoC, which powers the OnePlus 9R. The other hardware aspects that are rumoured include up to 12GB of RAM and a 4500mAh battery, which will support 65W fast charging technology. As per the tipster, the OnePlus 9RT could run Android 11 topped with ColorOS 12 in India while the global variant.