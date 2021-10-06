Netflix Top 10 Movies, TV Shows for Streaming This Week

One of the major and most popular over-the-top (OTT) platforms, Netflix is the go-to application for many around the world whenever they want to watch something entertaining. It is the sheer size of the platform’s content library that attracts people. But for some, the number of titles available inside the platform can be a pain because it becomes super hard to select something to watch. To solve this dilemma, Netflix regularly updates its top 10 movies and TV shows in India. We are going to list them for you right here.

Netflix Top 10 Movies/TV Shows In India Currently

Squid Game (1 Season)

At the top is an interesting show that has risen to humongous fame in a very short time frame. Squid Game features a protagonist hoping to win easy money by taking part in an enigmatic game. But as things unfold, horror ensues.

THALAIVII

THALAIVII is trending at number two in India features Kangana Ranaut as the lead actress. It is a movie based on a real-life actor-turned-chief minister Jayaram Jayalalitha. Netflix has categorised this movie as emotional and inspiring.

Kota Factory (2 Seasons)

At the third spot is one of the best TV shows from TVF (The Viral Fever), Kota Factory. The show has returned with a season 2 featuring the same actors as in the first season.

The Guilty

Released very recently, The Guilty is a movie trending at the number four spot in India today. It is a movie featuring Jake Gyllenhaal as the troubled police detective assigned to 911 duties.

Sex Education (3 Seasons)

A show that has captivated a lot of youngsters has returned with a season 3. Sex Education is trending in India at the number 5 spot and if you haven’t seen the show yet, it is high time that you do.

Maid (Limited Series)

At the sixth spot is Maid which is a limited series uncovering a young mother who comes out of an abusive relationship to help her children grow and have a better future.

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha (1 Season)

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha is a Korean romantic drama that’s surely going to give you feel-good vibes. If you like romcoms, this Netflix show trending at number seven in India is perfect for you.

Twilight

Feeling nostalgic yet? Twilight, a famous fiction story brought to life on the big screens has returned to being of the top movies on Netflix. Twilight sits comfortably at the eighth position.

Money Heist (5 Seasons)

Money Heist needs no introduction. It is always somewhere in the top 10 spots in India. The show already has five seasons, if you haven’t seen it yet, you must now! Money Heist sits at the ninth position in India.

Lucifer (6 Seasons)

A romantic devil has made his way to the Earth. Finding himself in love with a human detective, Lucifer stays on Earth and helps Chloe in solving crimes.