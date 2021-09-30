Netflix TV Shows You Can Binge on Anytime

Netflix is arguably the most popular over-the-top (OTT) platform across the globe. The platform not only produces some of the best original TV shows and movies but also gets the rights of content produced by others to curate and offer the best to its customers. Today, we are listing some of the TV shows from Netflix that you can binge on anytime. Here we go:

13 Reasons Why (4 Seasons)

There’s no one reason, but 13 of them for why you should start binging this show right away. With four seasons of intense and thrilling drama, 13 Reasons Why could be one of your favourites down the line. Many don’t believe the follow-up seasons are as good as the first one, but that’s for you to decide, isn’t it?

Friends (10 Seasons)

While 13 Reasons Why can feel a little intense, you can always fall back to the classic comedy TV show ‘Friends’. If you have seen it once already, there’s no reason why you can’t see it twice. Get on with it now, will you?

Squid Game (1 Season)

The Squid Game was released this year, and naturally, it only has one season on Netflix. According to some reports, it could become the platform’s biggest show ever. Squid Game is a mind-bending drama that can be your perfect weekend show. Tell us what you feel about the show once you have watched it!

Money Heist (5 Seasons)

This show doesn’t need much introduction, but regardless, for the people who have stayed away from the internet for a long time, Money Heist is one of the best TV shows you will ever watch. The mastermind plot has been very well complemented by the actors.

Bridgerton (1 Season)

Bridgerton is a classic drama, but such a sweet one that you won’t be able to stop yourself from falling in love with the characters and the storyline. It is based on a book, and the show is expected to return in 2022 with a second season.

Ozark (3 Seasons)

If there’s a show that can right away blow your mind, Ozark is the one. The show has been renewed for a fourth season, and you don’t want to miss out on how Marty saves his family by embezzling funds for a drug cartel.