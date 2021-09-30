Demand for Android Smart TVs has grown multiple-folds in the last few years. To satiate this demand, Kodak is now offering its Android Smart TVs only at a starting price of Rs 8,499. The company is offering price cuts on multiple Smart TVs, even the high-end ones. Further, customers can get an additional 10% instant discount when they use an Axis Bank or an ICICI Bank debit and credit card (for Flipkart).

Kodak Announced 32-inch HD 7XPRO

It is worth noting that Kodak has also announced the launch of its new product namely the 32-inch HD 7XPRO Bezel-less Smart TV in partnership with Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SPPL). This 32-inch model is priced at Rs 13,499 and comes with speakers capable of delivering a sound output of 40W along with surround sound technology support. This Smart TV can connect to dual-band Wi-Fi networks (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz). Chromecast is already inbuilt and it can support a maximum brightness of 400 nits. The remote also that comes with this TV can take voice commands. The remote will come with some hotkeys for over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Prime, YouTube, and SonyLIV.

Mentioned below are all the Smart TVs that are available at a discount during the upcoming festive season.

All of these mega deals will be available for customers on the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale and Flipkart Big Billion Day sale. Amazon Great Indian Festival will start on October 2 for Prime members and October 3 for everyone. Flipkart Big Billion Day sale will start from October 2 for Early Access members and October 3 for everyone else.

Avneet Singh Marwah, Director and CEO, Super Plastronics PVT LTD (SPPL), a Kodak brand licensee, said that this is one of the biggest sale of Kodak TVs during a festive season. With this sale, Kodak is planning to acquire a 7% market share in the Smart TVs marketplace in India.