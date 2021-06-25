Nothing ear (1) Flipkart to Sell Products Via Flipkart

Nothing, a new tech venture pursued by Carl Pei, the co-founder of OnePlus, has announced that it will sell its products through Flipkart. The announcement can be seen on the microsite inside the online retail giant’s website. Nothing will sell its first product, the ear (1), through Flipkart in India. The company hasn’t announced the launch date of the product or its specifications but only said that it would sell through Flipkart. A few days back, Pei had confirmed that the company wouldn’t be coming out with its first product in June 2021, which left many disappointed.

Nothing’s Partnership With Flipkart Means Great Deals for Customers

The Indian customers can relax now since they won’t have to worry about walking out of their doors to get their hands on this new product. The partnership with Flipkart means that users can purchase the product right from the couch of their homes and get it delivered to their doorsteps. Further, users might get deals such as no-cost EMI on purchase of the Nothing ear (1).

In an exclusive interview with IndiaToday, Manu Sharma, Vice President (VP) and General Manager (GM) of Nothing India, said that the new product from Nothing would be for those people who want to feel excited by the technology again.

Sharma said that tech should not feel cold and boring to people. This just confirms the brand’s motto and identity for us. Looking at the hype and the buzz that the Nothing ear (1) has already created, we expect it to really win the hearts of the people if it could truly come out with something unique, something which the world hasn’t even seen yet.

One of the biggest changes we expect to see in the Nothing ear (1) is in the design department. Almost every other Truly Wireless Stereo (TWS) earphone that we see out there looks the same except for minor differences.

While the quality of sound of these products is going up, the innovation in the design has not seen much growth. Nothing’s ear (1) might change that for once and all. The Nothing ear (1) is a product that’s worth waiting for.