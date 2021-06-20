Nothing Will Not Be Launching Its Product in June

Ex-OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei who quit the company back in 2020 to start Nothing and take on the role of CEO for Nothing has had some tough months in store, preparing for the first launch from the company.

The company has always been under the scanner ever since its inception due to the expectations that come with Pei, who himself has been responsible for a company that has been a fan favourite for the last couple of years.

In relation to Nothing, Pei had confirmed that the company would be launching its first truly wireless earbuds or TWS in the month of June in 2021. Details in relation to the upcoming TWS have been teased and leaked time and again with expectations regarding a launch in June, as mentioned above.

Are the Nothing Ear 1 TWS Delayed?

However, it seems that fans of the new company will have to wait for its first product, as it was revealed that the company would be delaying the launch of its first product with a clarification coming from the Founder himself.

Carl Pei, the CEO of Nothing, announced that the company’s first launch would be delayed. Pei did not mention the reason behind the delay but confirmed that the Ear 1 TWS would be launched later this summer.

Pei also stated that there were a few things that were left to finalise, and therefore the company had decided to delay the launch. There is still no date regarding the launch, at least as of the time of writing this article.

In terms of the product itself, the company has remained mum about the product, with the TWS having been expected to feature some elements of Concept 1 that was teased back in the month of March. The concept had been designed with three principles in mind, namely Weightless, Timeless, and Effortless.

Regarding why this delay might be caused, we can speculate that it could be in relation to the lack of parts that have been caused due to the pandemic, but, until and unless the company clarifies, this will remain as speculation and as such, take it with a pinch of salt.

At the time of the reveal, Pei had stated that Design was still top secret but what the company can tell the users is that Ear 1 will combine notes of transparency, iconic form, and refined functionality. The product is the starting point that will define the artistry, confidence and craftsmanship that will carry Nothing’s products and services for years to come.

Furthermore, the Ear 1 had previously been listed on the Bureau of Indian Standards or BIS website under the model number B181. The charging case’s batteries had also been spotted on the BIS at a later date. These devices, which had been listed as power banks, featured the model number B181-C and B181-1.