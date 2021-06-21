JioFiber or Eronet, Whose 150 Mbps Plan Makes Sense?

JioFiber is a well-known fiber broadband service provider in India. The company has customers from all parts of India and offers very lucrative broadband plans. Then there are companies such as Eronet, which are lesser-known yet provide broadband plans in different regions of India. For the unaware, Eronet offers services in more than 50 locations of India which is impressive. Both JioFiber and Eronet offer users a 150 Mbps plan and if you are confused about which company’s plan you should go with, we are here to help. Let’s take a detailed look into plans from both the companies and understand who offers a better value.

JioFiber 150 Mbps Plan

JioFiber offers its 150 Mbps plan for a monthly price of Rs 999 (exclusive of GST). The plan is also available for a long-term purchase. Users get 3.3TB (3,300GB) data with this plan for the month and there are plenty of over-the-top (OTT) benefits as well. The plan also comes coupled with a free fixed-line voice calling connection.

There are 15 OTT benefits included with the plan. The OTT benefits include – Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar VIP, SonyLIV, ZEE5, Sun NXT, Voot Select, Voot Kids, Discover+, Lionsgate Play, ALTBalaji, ShemarooMe, JioCinema, JioSaavn, and Eros Now.

Users can also redeem a free Jio Set-Top Box from the company which will help them watch their favourite OTT shows and movies directly on the TV.

Eronet 150 Mbps Plan

Eronet’s 150 Mbps plan also costs the same as JioFiber’s 150 Mbps plan which is Rs 999 per month (exclusive of taxes). However, it comes with only 1200GB of fair usage policy (FUP) data. Post consumption of FUP data, users can still consume internet at 10 Mbps speed which is not bad.

This is all there is for the users with this plan. There are no OTT benefits, no fixed-line voice calling connection, and no Set-Top Box like unique benefit for the users.

Which Plan Makes More Sense?

It is obviously clear that JioFiber’s Rs 999 plan beats Eronet’s Rs 999 plan, both of which offer 150 Mbps speed to the users. Not taking anything away from Eronet’s plan, some users might find it ideal with the kind of benefits it is coming with. However, compared to JioFiber’s plan, this plan from Eronet just falls severely behind.

Users who need more data, OTT benefits, a free voice calling connection and a Smart Set-Top Box can opt for JioFiber’s plan. However, if you are comfortable with 1200GB per month and no OTT benefits, you can also consider the offering from Eronet.