JioFiber Gets Tough Competition from JetSpot’s 100, 150 Mbps Plans

With the advent of the digital era, it is not surprising that more and more fiber broadband companies are coming up in different regions of India. There are some companies that provide services in almost every circle of India, but then there are operators who are exclusive to a few regions for now. JioFiber is one of the best broadband operators in India, but it gets tough competition from a regional broadband service provider known as JetSpot.

JetSpot is a regional broadband service provider for now since it only offers services in Odisha. In fact, the website of the company boasts that it is the best broadband service provider in Bhubaneswar, a city in Odisha. JetSpot’s 100 Mbps and 150 Mbps plans are very competitive against the plans of JioFiber. Here’s all that you should know about it.

JioFiber and JetSpot 100 Mbps and 150 Mbps Plans

Both JioFiber and JetSpot offer their 100 Mbps and 150 Mbps plans for the same amount of Rs 699 per month and Rs 999 per month. The Rs 699 plan from JioFiber doesn’t come with any over-the-top (OTT) benefits, but the same plan from JetSpot does (2 OTT benefits).

JioFiber offers users 3.3TB fair-usage-policy (FUP) data, while JetSpot offers users 3.5TB FUP data. Users of both companies get a free unlimited voice calling connection as well.

JetSpot users can also go for quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly plans like JioFiber users. However, JetSpot users keep getting more and more OTT benefits with the broadband plans as the validity of the plans increases.

With the quarterly 100 Mbps plan, JetSpot users get OTT benefits of Epic On and Eros Now, with all the other benefits remaining the same. With the 6 months plan, users get Eros Now, ZEE5, and Voot subscriptions. Lastly, with the yearly plan, users get Eros Now, ZEE5, Voot, and Hotstar VIP as well.

It is worth noting that JioFiber 100 Mbps plan doesn’t come with any OTT benefits even if users purchase the plan for the long term. However, with the Rs 999 broadband plan offering 150 Mbps speed, users get OTT benefits from both the companies, and the other benefits are the same as that of the 100 Mbps plan.

In essence, the 100 Mbps plan from JetSpot is very close to beating Jio’s plan, or it might have already beaten it. We are not concluding JetSpot as an outright winner because we haven’t independently verified how its after-sales service is and how good its network performs in the long term.