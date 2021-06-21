Common Internet Terminologies You Should Know About

    Internet Terminologies

    Technology is a dynamic industry of the market. As technology becomes more complex with time, players in the space come up with acronyms or terminologies to simplify things for us. As technology consumers, we need to stay up to date with these terminologies to know where we are investing our money. Being a part of the ecosystem, even if a technology does not impact us directly or individually, it definitely impacts us in a broader sense indirectly. While some of these terminologies are commonly used on a day to day basis, some of them are lesser-known by an average consumer. Here’s a detailed explanation of these terminologies in order of their involvement in the ecosystem.

    Broadband Technology Transmits Data

    In the context of telecommunications, broadband is wide bandwidth data transmission that is used to transport multiple signals and traffic types. Broadband can use various mediums for data transmission. These mediums are upgraded as and when new technology emerges. Some of the mediums used to transmit data are coaxial cable, optical fibre, radio and twisted pair. Broadband technology is a successor to traditional dial-up access over analogue services. Broadband can provide high-speed internet access, which is faster and more reliable than dial-up access.

    ISP’s Are The Providers of Internet

    An Internet Service Provider, popularly known as ISP, is an organisation that provides a range of services that relate to accessing, using or participating in the internet. The different services provided by an ISP include internet access, internet transit, domain name registration, web hosting, Usenet services and colocation. In simple terms, an ISP serves as the access point or the gateway that providers user access to everything available on the internet.

    Bandwidth is the Maximum Data Transmitted in a Limited Time

    The maximum amount of data that be transmitted over a connection in a certain amount of time is known as bandwidth. Often confused as internet speed, bandwidth is actually the volume of data that can be sent over an internet connection. A higher bandwidth connection is required in cases where multiple devices are connected. Bandwidth is calculated in Megabits per second or Mbps.

    IP Address is The Location of Your Device

    Every device on the internet or a local area network has a unique address. This address is known as the Internet Protocol or IP address. An IP address is the set of rules governing the data format sent via the internet or local network. It is denoted in the form of numerical labels and provides functions like host or network interface identification and location addressing.

