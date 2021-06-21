Entire Kashmir Valley Railway Network Now Equipped With Public Wi-Fi

Networking has never been more important when it comes to the global point of view given as to how people need access to the internet for most tasks, if not all, considering as to how even day to day tasks such as payment of goods and services or hiring a cab has become increasingly moved online.

To cater to this, most telcos do offer network connections in most places, but Wi-Fi connections available to the wide-scale public in key areas is still lacking, to say the least. Now it seems that the people of Kashmir Valley will not have to be plagued by a lack of internet, as, starting Monday morning, Public Wi-Fi connectivity has been made available across all the 15 railway stations present in the Kashmir Valley.

In case you were wondering, the 15 different stations in the Kashmir Valley are Hamre, Baramula, Pattan, Budgam, Mazhom, Srinagar, Pampore, Kakapora, Avantipura, Panzgam, Anantnag, Bijbehara, Sadura, Qazigund and Banihal, which are spread out in four districts of Srinagar, Budgaon, Banihal and Qazigund.

This move now integrates these 15 stations with the Wi-Fi network present in 6,021 stations of the Indian Railways. Furthermore, Wi-Fi has also been made available at the station in Budhi, Kathua, Chhan Arorian, Ghagwal, Samba, Hira Nagar, Vijaypur, Bari Brahman, Jammu Tawi, Bajalta, Sangar, Manwal and Ram Nagar of Jammu.

What Does the Government Have to Say?

The Union Minister of Railways, Mr Piyush Goyal, stated that on World Wi-Fi Day, the Indian Railways was delighted to announce that Srinagar and 14 stations of the Kashmir Valley have now become a part of one the largest integrated public Wi-Fi network in the world connecting 6000 plus stations across the country.

He further mentioned that all the stations of the Valley now have public Wi-Fi; this is a crucial step for Digital India mission and will go a long way in connecting the unconnected. Mr Goyal conveyed his appreciation to the team Indian Railways and RailTel, who worked tirelessly to achieve this remarkable feat.

In addition to this, the Minister of States for PMO, Mr Jitendra Singh, stated that he was very happy to note that 15 stations in the Kashmir Valley in Jammu and Kashmir were now live with RailWire Wi-Fi. This would be an added amenity for the people of the region and the country.

The Wi-Fi at Railway stations, designed to provide the best internet experience, will be available to any user who owns a smartphone with a working mobile connection for KYC related considerations.