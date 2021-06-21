Samsung Has Finally Moved to Noida from China

The South Korean electronics giant Samsung has finally completed its shifting process of display manufacturing unit from China to Noida, Uttar Pradesh. According to a PTI report, Samsung decided to move its display manufacturing unit to India because of much more investor-friendly policies and a better industrial environment.

It is worth noting that Samsung already has another manufacturing plant in Noida. This plant was opened back in 2020, and it was declared to be Samsung’s biggest smartphone manufacturing unit in the whole world. The smartphone factory is spread across 35-acre land, and now it will be supplemented by the new display manufacturing plant in the city.

This move from Samsung further helps the Indian government in achieving its ‘Make in India’ programme. It will also generate more employment opportunities in the state and help make Uttar Pradesh a manufacturing hub.

Samsung Not Going to be a Part of Telecom PLI Scheme

While Samsung is a part of the mobile production linked incentive (PLI) scheme, the company is not going to participate in the country’s PLI scheme for the telecom sector. This comes from an ET Telecom report which suggests that Samsung is not interested in being a part of the telecom PLI scheme of India.

It is worth noting that the company has been a part of India’s telecom system and networks for a long-time now. Samsung had helped Reliance Jio a lot in expanding its 4G network across the nation. Further, Samsung is also helping Jio in conducting 5G trials.

The reason why Samsung is not interested in participating in the telecom PLI scheme is that it already has enough telecom equipment manufacturing facilities in South Korea, Vietnam, and China.

Since Samsung only works with Jio, it has enough room and capacity in its existing manufacturing units that it can comfortably manufacture all that Jio requires for its network rollout operations.

Thus there’s no apparent need for Samsung to invest in a new facility in India at the moment. But the South Korean multinational has said that it will always be happy and interested in being a part of such initiatives by the Indian government in the future. However, right now, the move would just eat up the company’s money.