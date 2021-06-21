Samsung Has Finally Moved to Noida from China

This move from Samsung further helps the Indian government in achieving its ‘Make in India’ programme. It will also generate more employment opportunities in the state and help make Uttar Pradesh a manufacturing hub.

By June 21st, 2021 AT 10:00 AM
  • Technology News
    • 1 Comment

    Samsung

    The South Korean electronics giant Samsung has finally completed its shifting process of display manufacturing unit from China to Noida, Uttar Pradesh. According to a PTI report, Samsung decided to move its display manufacturing unit to India because of much more investor-friendly policies and a better industrial environment.

    It is worth noting that Samsung already has another manufacturing plant in Noida. This plant was opened back in 2020, and it was declared to be Samsung’s biggest smartphone manufacturing unit in the whole world. The smartphone factory is spread across 35-acre land, and now it will be supplemented by the new display manufacturing plant in the city.

    This move from Samsung further helps the Indian government in achieving its ‘Make in India’ programme. It will also generate more employment opportunities in the state and help make Uttar Pradesh a manufacturing hub.

    Samsung Not Going to be a Part of Telecom PLI Scheme

    While Samsung is a part of the mobile production linked incentive (PLI) scheme, the company is not going to participate in the country’s PLI scheme for the telecom sector. This comes from an ET Telecom report which suggests that Samsung is not interested in being a part of the telecom PLI scheme of India.

    It is worth noting that the company has been a part of India’s telecom system and networks for a long-time now. Samsung had helped Reliance Jio a lot in expanding its 4G network across the nation. Further, Samsung is also helping Jio in conducting 5G trials.

    The reason why Samsung is not interested in participating in the telecom PLI scheme is that it already has enough telecom equipment manufacturing facilities in South Korea, Vietnam, and China.

    Since Samsung only works with Jio, it has enough room and capacity in its existing manufacturing units that it can comfortably manufacture all that Jio requires for its network rollout operations.

    Thus there’s no apparent need for Samsung to invest in a new facility in India at the moment. But the South Korean multinational has said that it will always be happy and interested in being a part of such initiatives by the Indian government in the future. However, right now, the move would just eat up the company’s money.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:Editor in Chief

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    Subscribe
    Notify of
    guest
    1 Comment
    newest
    oldest most voted
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    BSNL 4G Is the Answer, Last Quarter Results Suggest: Opinion

    Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) hasn’t been the best performing telecom operator in India since the advent of 4G networks...

    module-4-img

    Reliance Jio Retains Top Spot in the Industry and There Are Specific Reasons for It

    In our series of discussions about telecom operators and what each player has done well, there is one operator that...

    module-4-img

    Samsung Has Finally Moved to Noida from China

    The South Korean electronics giant Samsung has finally completed its shifting process of display manufacturing unit from China to Noida,...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    After MLA, CAIT Secretary-General Asks for Ban on BGMI India

    module-4-img

    Samsung Eyes on European 5G Market to Expand Network Equipment Business

    module-4-img

    The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Won’t Be Discontinued Just Yet

    module-4-img

    Leaked OnePlus Memo Has Us Worried for This Reason