MTS Belarus to Launch Mobile Connectivity in New Stations of Minsk Metro

Upon completion of the works, users will have access to 3G and 4G services from the operator at metro stations, MTS Belarus said.

Highlights

  • MTS Belarus enhances mobile services in Minsk Metro.
  • Radiating cables for continuous internet access.
  • Usage data reveals internet-active stations.

MTS Belarus has announced that it is carrying out work on the deployment of its mobile communication infrastructure at the stations of the third line of the Minsk Metro currently under construction. Upon completion of the works, users will have access to 3G and 4G (UMTS900/UMTS2100/LTE-1800) services from the operator at metro stations Aerodromnaya, Neomorshanskiy-Sad, and Slutskiy-Gostinest, MTS Belarus said.

Radiating Cable Installation

Currently, work is underway in the tunnels between the stations to install a radiating cable, which will provide continuous and stable access to mobile Internet and communication services. The cable will then be connected to the radio modules of the base stations and special transceiver antennas will be installed on platforms, in lobbies, in cash register halls, and transitions, the operator said.




Usage Insights and Metrics

MTS Belarus noted that the data traffic on the existing infrastructure has totalled over 330TB since the launch of the first section of the third line of the subway in November 2020. The most active internet usage was reported at the Kovalskaya Sloboda station, where passengers have used over 102TB since its operation, followed by Frantishka Bogushevich Square, where data usage was around 71TB on the mobile network.

Likewise, the operator shared insights into other usage metrics, revealing that the most Internet-active day on the third line of the Minsk subway since its launch was December 26, 2023, when passengers generated 449.56 GB. Additionally, the most "talkative" day after the opening was March 23, 2022, when passengers spoke on the line for more than 6,200 minutes.

Load More

