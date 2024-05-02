Noise Pop Buds Launched in India for Rs 999

Noise, a fast-growing consumer tech brand in India, has launched its new earbuds in the country. It has followed the recent launch of the ColorFit Pluse 4 smartwatch by the company. Pop Buds, the new earbuds from Noise are priced at just Rs 999. They are super affordable and positioned as a mass-market product. To ensure that they look stylish, Noise has launched these earbuds in dynamic colour options. There are Lilac Pop, Moon Pop, Steel Pop, and Forest Pop colour variants that users can choose from. Let's take a look at the specifications of the newly launched Noise Pop Buds.









Noise Pop Buds Specifications in India

Noise Pop Buds come with 10mm audio drivers along with noise cancellation technology. Noise calls it Quad mic Environmental Noise Cancellation Technology. This will help you in improving call clarity. The earbuds are promised to deliver a long-battery life. Noise said that the can be used to play music for up to 40 hours. To top that, there's support for fast-charging. The Instacharge Technology that Noise is using on the Pop Buds will enable them to charge within 10 minutes for a playback of 150 minutes.

They support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and are IPX5 rated (water resistant). There's also Hyper Sync technology that enables the earbuds to pair quickly with other devices. There's also an ultra-low latency mode that will gear the earbuds to support 40ms latency, perfect for watching movies and playing games.

These are very affordable earbuds and one can't really ask for anything more than what they are already getting here. Noise has other earbuds that you can check out from the official website of the company. To recall, Noise launched the Buds N1 TWS earphones back in late February.