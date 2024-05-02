Noise Pop Buds Launched in India for Rs 999

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Noise Pop Buds come with 10mm audio drivers along with noise cancellation technology. Noise calls it Quad mic Environmental Noise Cancellation Technology. This will help you in improving call clarity. The earbuds are promised to deliver a long-battery life.

Highlights

  • Noise, a fast-growing consumer tech brand in India, has launched its new earbuds in the country.
  • It has followed the recent launch of the ColorFit Pluse 4 smartwatch by the company.
  • Pop Buds, the new earbuds from Noise are priced at just Rs 999.

Follow Us

noise pop buds launched in india for

Noise, a fast-growing consumer tech brand in India, has launched its new earbuds in the country. It has followed the recent launch of the ColorFit Pluse 4 smartwatch by the company. Pop Buds, the new earbuds from Noise are priced at just Rs 999. They are super affordable and positioned as a mass-market product. To ensure that they look stylish, Noise has launched these earbuds in dynamic colour options. There are Lilac Pop, Moon Pop, Steel Pop, and Forest Pop colour variants that users can choose from. Let's take a look at the specifications of the newly launched Noise Pop Buds.




Read More - OnePlus 12 5G Review: Better than Great

Noise Pop Buds Specifications in India

Noise Pop Buds come with 10mm audio drivers along with noise cancellation technology. Noise calls it Quad mic Environmental Noise Cancellation Technology. This will help you in improving call clarity. The earbuds are promised to deliver a long-battery life. Noise said that the can be used to play music for up to 40 hours. To top that, there's support for fast-charging. The Instacharge Technology that Noise is using on the Pop Buds will enable them to charge within 10 minutes for a playback of 150 minutes.

They support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and are IPX5 rated (water resistant). There's also Hyper Sync technology that enables the earbuds to pair quickly with other devices. There's also an ultra-low latency mode that will gear the earbuds to support 40ms latency, perfect for watching movies and playing games.

Read More - Boult Launches BassBox, its First Ever Soundbar

These are very affordable earbuds and one can't really ask for anything more than what they are already getting here. Noise has other earbuds that you can check out from the official website of the company. To recall, Noise launched the Buds N1 TWS earphones back in late February.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Vishal D :

Difficult to believe.

Vodafone Idea Will Stage a Smart Turnaround: Birla

Shivraj Roy :

And there are wifi 7 router on amazon lol

Telcos Want Complete Ban on Wi-Fi 6E Router Selling in…

Shivraj Roy :

wifi is western culture hence ban wifi -these ppl probably

Telcos Want Complete Ban on Wi-Fi 6E Router Selling in…

d5aqoep :

If BJP govt wants to move forward with fast broadband penetration and follow Industry standards by de-licensing 6Ghz for Wifi7…

Telcos Want Complete Ban on Wi-Fi 6E Router Selling in…

Faraz :

Wi-Fi 6E came before COVID ( 5+ years ago ). World moved on to Wi-Fi 7 last year. & Here…

Telcos Want Complete Ban on Wi-Fi 6E Router Selling in…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments