Boult Launches BassBox, its First Ever Soundbar

Boult, a fast-growing consumer tech brand in India, has launched a new product named BassBox. It is a soundbar and what's worth noting here is that it is the company's first ever soundbar. Boult has entered a new product category with this and is now aiming to cater to consumers who are looking for home audio devices. Soundbars can be connected to your TV, smartphone or more electronics to deliver a more immersive audio experience. Boult BassBox will be available in two variants - 120 and 180 RMS.









Boult BassBox Detailed

Boult BassBox X120 has two sound drivers with an audio output of 120 RMS and is perfect for a small room. However, if you have a slightly larger room, then the BassBox X180 is a better option for you as it comes with four sound drivers and its audio output is 180 RMS.

There's a wired subwoofer inside the soundbar for a deep and immersive bass experience. There are three EQ (equaliser) modes pre-built into the speaker - movie, music and news (there should have been a sports mode too!)

The soundbars are sleek and stylish to complement the room you place them in. Boult said that its soundbars come with Digital Signal Processing (DSP) technology that can transform analogue sound signals into digital ones to modify sound characteristics before converting them back to analogue for amplified playback through the speakers.

The soundbar has a 2.1-channel setup with a wired subwoofer. Further, the speaker is equipped with Bluetooth 5.3, AUX, USB, optical, and HDMI connectivity options.

Boult BassBox Price

Boult BassBox X120 is priced at Rs 4,999 while the BassBox X180 is priced at Rs 5,999. It will be available on Flipkart and the official website of Boult.