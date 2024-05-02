Rakuten Mobile Begins Testing for 700 MHz Spectrum, Signs Partnership With Stage X

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Rakuten Mobile initiates 700 MHz spectrum testing for enhanced connectivity and prepares for commercial rollout. Additionally, partners with Rakuten Symphony and Stage X for strategic collaboration for future network development.

Highlights

  • Rakuten Mobile commences radio frequency testing for 700 MHz spectrum.
  • Enhanced indoor connectivity and coverage planned for urban areas.
  • Memorandum of Understanding signed with Rakuten Symphony and Stage X for technology exchange and future network development.

Japanese mobile network operator Rakuten Mobile has commenced radio frequency testing for its 700 MHz spectrum, commonly referred to as the "platinum band." The telco is preparing to launch base station operations using the 700 MHz band, drawing on its expertise gained from building its virtualized Open RAN cloud-native mobile network in the 1.7 GHz band.

Spectrum Expansion and Testing

After completing radio frequency testing, the company aims for the early rollout of commercial services using the 700 MHz platinum band. This spectrum, allocated by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, offers enhanced indoor connectivity, better indoor building penetration, and coverage in underground locations.

Rakuten Mobile plans to gradually deploy platinum band services using its existing network of base stations, starting with urban areas with a high volume of users and traffic, according to the official release.

Since the full-scale launch of mobile services in April 2020, Rakuten Mobile has continued to expand coverage through the build-out of 4G and 5G base stations, in addition to roaming agreements with its roaming partner, TelecomTalk reported.

Rakuten Mobile, Rakuten Symphony and Stage X Sign Partnership

In another development, Japan's Rakuten Mobile, Rakuten Symphony, and South Korean mobile network operator Stage X announced today the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a comprehensive framework for strategic collaboration in technology and business exchange between the companies. Stage X is the new greenfield mobile network operator preparing to provide 5G services in the 28 GHz spectrum.

The agreement includes the sharing of industry knowledge and expertise from Rakuten Mobile, as well as the provision of telecom solutions from Rakuten Symphony, the official release said.

Additionally, the three companies will pursue cooperation considering expansion to mid-band frequency and the development of a 6G-based national network from a long-term perspective.

