Rakuten Mobile Surpasses 6 Million Mobile Subscribers



Japanese mobile network operator Rakuten Mobile announced that it has surpassed six million mobile subscribers as of December 26, 2023, up from the 5 million subscribers reported at the end of August by TelecomTalk. This number includes both Rakuten Saikyo Plan and Rakuten Mobile Business Plan subscribers, including 130,000 BCP subscribers, which is the pricing plan designed for Business Continuity Plan purposes.

Service Expansion

Rakuten Mobile said since the full-scale launch of its mobile carrier service in April 2020, it has offered an affordable and simple service plan while expanding the Rakuten network area through the build-out of base stations and roaming agreements.

Rakuten Saikyo Plan Launch

The Japanese telco noted that it introduced the Rakuten Saikyo Plan in June 2023, eliminating limits on high-speed data capacity in the domestic roaming partner network area. This plan offers unlimited high-speed data usage in network areas nationwide, boasting a 99.9 percent 4G population coverage ratio, including both the Rakuten network area and the domestic roaming partner network area. The plan, with a monthly fee of 2,980 yen, is gaining popularity among an increasing number of customers across Japan.

Subscriber Growth Initiatives

Additionally, Rakuten highlighted its initiatives to enhance the value for Rakuten Mobile subscribers by promoting the utilisation of Rakuten Group services. The company mentioned that the Rakuten Mobile Referral Campaign initiative has contributed to an increase in the number of new Rakuten Mobile subscribers, with over 150,000 participants to date.

In a statement, the company expressed its commitment to continuing efforts to improve network quality and expand its range of services, ensuring that customers can enjoy best-in-class mobile services anywhere in Japan.