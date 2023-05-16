Rakuten Mobile 4G Coverage Reaches 98.4 Percent of Japan Population

Rakuten Mobile, a Japanese telecommunications provider, has reached a significant milestone in its network expansion efforts. With the completion of over 57,000 base stations and a 4G population coverage of 98.4 percent, the company continues to strengthen its position in the market.

Expanding Network Infrastructure

According to Rakuten Mobile's recent earnings presentation, the company's 4G base stations (outdoor) have exceeded 57,000 sites, reaching a total of 57,358 by the end of the first quarter of 2023. This achievement highlights Rakuten Mobile's commitment to constructing base stations from scratch, enabling the expansion of its network across Japan.

Focus on Platinum Band

Rakuten Mobile is determined to maximize network performance and quality for its customers. The company is actively analyzing opportunities in the 700MHz, 800MHz, and 900MHz frequency bands, aiming to secure the Platinum Band for its network. By utilizing these frequency bands, Rakuten Mobile aims to enhance connectivity and provide an exceptional user experience.

New Roaming Agreement

In a joint announcement, Rakuten Mobile, KDDI, Okinawa Cellular Telephone Company revealed a new roaming agreement effective from April 2023. KDDI committed to providing roaming services to Rakuten Mobile through its au network until March 2026. As Rakuten Mobile's 4G network coverage has expanded to achieve 98 percent population coverage, the two companies reviewed their existing agreement and made enhancements.

Enhanced Roaming Services

Under the new agreement, KDDI will offer roaming services to Rakuten Mobile in areas not covered by the previous agreement, including popular shopping districts in Tokyo, Osaka, and Nagoya. Additionally, KDDI will continue to provide roaming services for select indoor locations and rural areas. These roaming services enable Rakuten Mobile to improve network connectivity for subscribers rapidly and efficiently while minimizing financial burdens.

Network Subscriptions and Future Prospects

Rakuten Mobile reported a total of 4.65 million mobile network operator subscriptions as of May 10, 2023. With its expanding network infrastructure and the new roaming agreement, the company aims to further enhance the user experience and achieve close to 99.9 percent 4G population coverage.

Furthermore, Rakuten Mobile's partnership with KDDI will facilitate the effective use of 4G infrastructure and support the rollout of its upcoming 5G network.