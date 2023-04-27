Colt DCS Announces Construction of Fourth Data Center in Inzai, Japan

Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS), a leading provider of global hyperscale and large enterprise data centre solutions, has announced the construction of its fourth major data centre in Inzai City, Japan. This move represents another significant milestone in the company's global expansion strategy.

Colt DCS' Inzai 4 Data Centre

Located in the Chiba Prefecture, northeast of Tokyo, Japan, Inzai City is a highly competitive area for data centre real estate for enterprise, research, and technology customers. Colt DCS's Inzai 4 Data Centre has been specifically designed to cater to the needs of hyperscale cloud service providers and large enterprises that require scalable infrastructure.

The site is located 600m from Colt Data Centre Services' existing Inzai Campus, and it marks the company's fourth development in Inzai. The first phase of the Inzai 4 Data Centre is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

Inzai 4 Data Centre Specifications

According to the statement, Inzai 4 Data Centre, with a site area of 8,747 square meters and a designed capacity of approximately 20MW, is already 100% pre-let. The facility will build on Colt DCS's key learnings as a long-time provider in the Japanese market since 2001. The extended Inzai campus will have a combined IT capacity of almost 70MW, making it a highly attractive proposition for customers.

Inzai 4 Data Centre Location

Colt DCS says Inzai 4 Data Centre is in an area with resilient fibre and connectivity solutions, a strong bedrock, and a very low risk of natural disasters. It is easily accessible to customers and is located close to the three other Inzai data centres and the Chiba New Town train station. Additionally, the data centre is about 30 minutes from Narita International Airport and 35 minutes from Tokyo by express train. The new data centre is expected to provide employment opportunities for 50 to 60 people.

Joint Venture Between Fidelity Investments and Mitsui

Colt DCS's Inzai 4 Data Centre is the second development under the joint venture between Fidelity Investments and Mitsui, following the grand opening of the first development in Osaka Keihanna in March 2023. The joint venture appointed Colt DCS as the exclusive service provider for the design, development, operations, and customer service management. The new data centre is an opportunity for Colt DCS to extend their reach within Japan as well as the wider APAC region.