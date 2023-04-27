Ericsson Consistently Among Top 10 Patent Filers in India

Global information and communication technology (ICT) leader, Ericsson, has announced that it currently holds the world's leading patent portfolio in cellular technology. The company has over 60,000 granted patents worldwide and has consistently been one of the top 10 patent filers in India.

India Ranking in International IP Index

India ranks 42nd among the leading global economies in the International IP Index, according to the US Chambers of Commerce 2023 report. The country is poised to become a leader for emerging markets seeking to transform their economies through IP-driven innovation.

Active Contributions to Cellular Standards

Ericsson has been actively contributing to the development of cellular standards since the turn of the century and has made more than 70,000 contributions to develop 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G technologies. During the development of 5G, the company had the biggest impact on technical specifications, with 37% of the specification text coming from contributions co-authored by Ericsson.

Speaking on the occasion of World Intellectual Property Day (April 26, 2023), Monica Magnusson, Vice President of IPR Policy at Ericsson, said, "We have 300 data scientists and more than 100 AI engineers who are working on R&D in India. Our objective is to continuously create value for society and allow the world to benefit from our cutting-edge inventions."

R&D Investments

According to the statement, The company invests approximately USD 4-5 billion or 17% of its global revenue annually on research and development. Its patent licensing revenue was approximately USD 1 billion as of 2022. India has taken steps to improve enforcement against copyright infringement and provides a best-in-class framework to promote better understanding and use of intellectual property assets.

Ericsson's Association with India

Ericsson's association with India has been longstanding, with the company playing a pivotal role in powering virtually every facet of telecommunications in India, from setting up the very first switch in 1903 to establishing the foundations of GSM services in 1994 and now providing connectivity across 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G.