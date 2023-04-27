JioCinema will be the New Home for HBO Content in India

Reliance Industries owned Viacom18, and Warner Bros. Discovery have signed a multi-year agreement. With this, JioCinema will become the home for HBO content in India. This is a big development as users in India were pretty confused about where they would be able to see HBO content again. To put it into context for you, HBO content was removed from Disney+ Hotstar on March 31, 2023. JioCinema will now be streaming both IPL and HBO content, which is a big loss for Disney Star.

The agreement encompasses present and upcoming seasons of renowned HBO series, such as House of The Dragon, The Last of Us, Succession, and The White Lotus, as well as returning seasons of True Detective: Night Country, Euphoria, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, and Perry Mason. Furthermore, HBO Originals that are eagerly awaited, including The Idol, White House Plumbers, The Sympathizer, and The Regime, are part of the deal. Additionally, esteemed HBO series and documentaries like Game of Thrones, Sex & The City, Big Little Lies, Chernobyl, and Veep, will be accessible to users.

Moreover, the offering includes Max Original series such as And Just Like That, Peacemaker, and The Flight Attendant, and highly anticipated premieres like Dune: The Sisterhood, The Penguin (a Batman spinoff), and Duster, created by J.J. Abrams and LaToya Morgan. Also, well-liked Warner Bros. Television series such as East New York and Gotham Knights are part of the deal.

Furthermore, JioCinema will offer future Warner Bros. blockbuster movies and a vast film library, including titles from the Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings, and DC Universe franchises, as well as children's animation titles like Dexter's Laboratory and Tom and Jerry Kids.