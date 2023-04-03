Ericsson Completes Transfer of IoT Business to Aeris

Ericsson has confirmed the finalization of the transfer of its IoT (Internet of Things) Accelerator (IoT-A) and Connected Vehicle Cloud (CVC) businesses, along with their associated assets, to Aeris. Ericsson has also obtained a minor share in Aeris as part of the agreement.

Aeris will integrate the Ericsson IoT and Connected Vehicle businesses to create the new Aeris. Bridge Alliance, one of Aeris' new global partners, said it looks forward to working with Aeris and leveraging its extended IoT portfolio and industry offerings to bring value-added service to enterprise customers through alliance members.

New Market Leader in IoT

With this transfer, Ericsson has created a leader in the fragmented IoT market. According to the statement, the joint capabilities bring scale, stability, reliability and security to launch and manage IoT programs worldwide.

Ericsson and Aeris Communications signed an Agreement to transfer Ericsson's IoT Accelerator and Connected Vehicle Cloud businesses in December 2022. Aeris is a leading Internet of Things (IoT) solutions provider based in San Jose, California. Ericsson IoT Accelerator is used by over 9,000 enterprises to manage more than 95 million connected devices with 22 million eSIM connections globally. In addition, Aeris's and Ericsson's IoT platforms will connect over 100 million IoT devices worldwide, covering 190 countries.

Aeris will now become a market leader in the IoT segment and simplify IoT for 9,400 enterprises globally. Ericsson and Aeris Communications earlier showcased combined IoT capabilities at the Mobile World Congress 2023, Barcelona.