Airtel Data Packs for Your Streaming Needs This Cricket Season

Airtel Data Packs come to the rescue if you need more data for your connected mobility needs. Bharti Airtel offers a range of 4G Data packs for users to add high-speed data on top of their existing plans. From 1GB data pack to 50GB data pack, Airtel offers a range of 4G Data packs to its customers. It's also the beginning of a new month and the cricket season, so if you are looking for extra high-speed mobile data to top up your existing plans, here's a list of Airtel's best data packs available for your data needs.

Airtel 4G Data Packs

Airtel Rs 19 Data Pack

Let's start with a 1GB Data pack. If you need extra data because of any unexpected usage or surge in your daily data usage, this small will come to the rescue. Offering 1GB of high-speed data, Airtel Rs 19 Data pack comes with 1-day validity. So this pack caters to any urgent and unexpected small data needs.

Airtel Rs 181 Data Pack

Next comes the Airtel 181 Data Pack. If you are someone who uses data on a daily basis and ends up consuming data every day, then per-day packs must be your favourite. The Airtel Rs 181 Data Pack offers users 1GB of highspeed data every day for 30 days, taking the total data offered by the data pack to 30GB. The effective price per GB with this pack comes to around Rs 6.

Airtel Rs 301 Data Pack

This one is our favourite too. If you are a bulk data user and don't have daily data needs, this pack is a perfect fit for your surged data needs. Be it for heavy streaming or downloading files, the Airtel Rs 301 Data pack offers the data required for it all. This data pack from Airtel comes bundled with 50GB of high-speed data and works along with the Existing validity of the base plan.

The beauty of this pack is that there is no validity attached. For example, if you are on a yearly or 84 days plan, this pack gives you an extra data boost for your data needs with respective validity. Airtel customers can also enjoy Wynk Music Premium for 1 Year with this data plan.

Please note that the above data packs - 19, 181 and 301 provide extra data on top of your existing base plans.

Unlimited 5G Data

Airtel 5G Plus is available in over 500 plus cities with the most recent 5G launch announcement in Port Blair. Suppose you are in any of these 5G Launch areas; you don't need to recharge with any of these extra data packs, as Airtel now offers Unlimited 5G Data on Unlimited Recharges of Rs 239 and above. If you are using the Unlimited 5G Data offer, please be advised to set the Network to 5G only mode to avoid your 4G Data getting exhausted.