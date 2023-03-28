Airtel 90 Days Validity Plan With Unlimited 5G Data Offer Detailed

Bharti Airtel's 90 days validity prepaid plan is one among the many prepaid plans available for customers across various price segments. For Bharti Airtel customers, there is a 90 days validity recharge option with truly unlimited benefits. We are referring to the truly unlimited Airtel Rs 779 prepaid recharge plan. Let's look at the benefits of the Airtel 779 truly unlimited plan in this story.

Airtel 90 Days Validity Plan

The only Airtel Prepaid plan offering 90 days of validity is the Rs 779 truly unlimited. Airtel's Rs 779 truly unlimited plan offers customers with daily 1.5GB of high-speed data, truly unlimited voice calling, including local, STD and Roaming calls on any network in India and 100 SMS per day for the complete 90 days validity period.

Airtel 779 Truly Unlimited Plan Rewards Benefits

In addition to regular benefits, Airtel customers can also enjoy Apollo 24 by 7 circle membership for 3 months at no extra cost, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, Wynk Music with podcasts and Free Hellotunes for 90 days. Customers can enjoy high-speed data grooving to their favourite music using the Wynk Music platforms across Android, iOS and Desktop.

Not only this, but the Airtel 779 Plan also offers unlimited data at speeds of 64 Kbps post daily high-speed data usage for emergency communications such as email or instant messaging.

Airtel Unlimited 5G Data Offer

Airtel 5G Plus is available in over 500 cities in India, with the most recent 5G launch in Port Blair of Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Airtel is the only telco offering 5G in the beautiful islands and the most famous tourist destination. Suppose you are from any of those 500+ Cities; you can also enjoy Unlimited 5G Data on Airtel 5G Plus network using any 5G compatible phone and experience 20-30x faster speeds than the current speeds upon recharging Airtel 779 truly unlimited prepaid plan.

Airtel Rs 779 prepaid plan is effectively offering truly unlimited benefits with just Rs 8.60 per day.