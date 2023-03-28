BSNL Launches IPTV Services for Tamil Nadu Customers: Report

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) launched IP TV (Internet Protocol Television) Services for its customers in Tamil Nadu. BSNL already offers fibre-optic internet services using Bharat Fibre, and the state-owned telco wants to transform households with its IPTV services.

BSNL first announced IPTV Services to its customers in BSNL Andhra Pradesh (AP) Circle in January 2023. An MoU was signed with City Online Media, and the services would be provided under the Ulka TV brand as part of the expansion plans to transform households with multi-play internet services.

Also Read: BSNL IPTV Services Launched

BSNL IPTV Service for Tamil Nadu Customers

BSNL Consumer Fixed Access Director, Vivek Banzal, launched the IPTV services in Nagercoil on Friday for BSNL fibre broadband customers. BSNL has introduced IPTV services in partnership with E2 Info Solutions, an IPTV Service Provider providing PAN India services, according to a report by The Hindu.

Starting April 14, IPTV services will be available to BSNL FTTH (Bharat Fibre) customers of Nagercoil, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Tuticorin districts. Furthermore, IPTV service will be progressively rolled out across the Tamil Nadu circle. BSNL will not charge for data usage of IPTV on FTTH data plans for those who use the service. All the existing as well as new customers can avail IPTV services of BSNL, and for now, three packages at different price segments are made available to BSNL fiber broadband customers.

Also Read: BSNL Offers this Special 70 Day Validity Prepaid Plan, Check Out!

BSNL E2IS IPTV Launcher

E2IS has developed an in-house launcher called the BSNL E2IS IPTV, which is tailored for use on both Android TV and Android IPTV Box. This launcher is available for download on Google Playstore, making it easily accessible for users.

BSNL, in its presentation, said LCD/LED TVs can be converted into Smart TVs by installing a suitable Android Plug and Play device provided by E2 Info Solutions and watch IP TV. Customers will not be interrupted by signal loss during heavy rains using the services and do not miss any important programs.

Also Read: BSNL Broadband 100 Mbps Fibre Value OTT Plan Benefits Detailed

BSNL IPTV Registration and IPTV Services in Kerala

New IPTV Registration is available for Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala customers, according to the website. BSNL Thiruvananthapuram, on February 02, 2023, also announced that BSNL is providing internet Protocol television (IPTV) services via fibre at the rate of Rs 130 per month. HD Packs are available under two plans, HD starter at Rs 270 with 211 TV channels and HD Bonanza at Rs 400 with 223 TV Channels. According to the statement, the BSNL IPTV service can work without a set-top box in Android TV sets. In addition, a limited period special discount offer of Rs 1200 is available for existing landline customers to convert to Fibre Broadband.

Existing BSNL FTTH customers can book could book their demand for IPTV services by visiting "fms.bsnl.in/iptvreg", authorised Franchisees/sales executives of BSNL or by utilising the link sent by BSNL via SMS.