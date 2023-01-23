BSNL IPTV Services Launched

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) partnered with the City Online Media Private Limited to offer IPTV (internet protocol television) services to fibre broadband customers. The services would be provided under the Ulka TV brand owned by City Online Media. BSNL Andhra Pradesh (AP) circle customers will soon be getting access to 1000+ TV channels along with their broadband connection. Customers won't need separate connections for TV and broadband anymore. BSNL Board Director Vivek Banzal launched the service in Vijayawada on Friday.

BSNL broadband customers (existing and new) will now be able to avail the IPTV services from BSNL and City Online Media. BSNL is one of the largest internet service providers (ISPs) in the nation, and IPTV services are mostly better in quality because they are delivered over fibre instead of satellite signals.

The benefit of IPTV is that you can stream the content/live TV channels on both TV and smartphones. Ulka TV has separate applications for mobile and TV to enable customers to watch content on different devices.

RailTel to Also Offer ITPV Services

RailTel has also partnered with City Online Media to offer IPTV services to its customers. RailWire, which is the retail broadband service arm of RailTel, will now also offer customers an option to subscribe to the IPTV services.

Ulka TV uses the latest 4K technology High-Efficiency Video Coding for delivering the best quality video in the industry. Users will be able to watch content from both OTT applications and live satellite TV channels. BSNL's fibre broadband services start at just Rs 399 per month. You will get up to 30 Mbps of speed with this plan.

It looks like more and more ISPs in the country are moving towards IPTV services. It also makes sense as the need for on-demand content is growing at a fast rate, and IPTV can cover that gap for DTH customers.