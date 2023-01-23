Alliance Broadband Entry-Level 40 Mbps Plan Comes with OTT Benefits

Alliance Broadband, a fast-growing internet service provider (ISP), is offering an entry-level 40 Mbps broadband plan to customers with OTT (over-the-top) benefits. Customers looking for a plan that is affordable and gives decent speed with additional benefits can definitely look at this Alliance Broadband plan. Alliance Broadband has different plans for customers who live in Kolkata and customers who live outside of Kolkata. The plan that we are talking about here is meant for consumers in Kolkata. But you can get decent offers from Alliance Broadband even if you don't live in Kolkata.

Alliance Broadband 40 Mbps Plan

Alliance calls its entry-level broadband plan "Launcher". This launcher plan comes with 40 Mbps of speed and costs Rs 425 per month. There's no voice calling included in this plan. However, customers do get access to Live TV and Hungama at no additional cost. If you look at the 40 Mbps broadband plans from other internet service providers, you will notice that they charge around Rs 500 per month and don't offer any additional benefits.

But with Alliance Broadband, there are two OTT benefits included, which is a great thing. You can get internet broadband plans with speeds of up to 1 Gbps from the company. The next affordable plan after the 40 Mbps plan is the 80 Mbps plan. This plan is called 'Stream' and costs Rs 550 per month. Again, this plan is only meant for consumers living in Kolkata. There's no voice calling included with this plan, either. But there are a ton of OTT benefits. You get subscriptions to the following platforms: Live TV, Hungama, EpicON, Eros Now, AaoNXT, Discovery+, and ShemarooMe.

If you are wondering about the amount of data that customers get with this plan, then you should know that there's no FUP (Fair-Usage-Policy) limit applicable. This means that you get truly unlimited data.