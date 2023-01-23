Airtel All New Shop: Everything You Need to Know

Bharti Airtel offers Thanks App as a part of its digital platforms to deliver services to both Airtel and non-Airtel customers. Customers who are not Airtel subscribers can also log in using the OTP-based method, order new Airtel Services, or request Online Port-in services. Bharti Airtel has recently revised its 'Shop' Section of the Thanks App and made all of Airtel's services available for customers to shop and buy in one place. Let's look at what all the new revised Shop has to offer for customers.

Airtel Shop

Customers have the flexibility to buy New Services, such as Prepaid, Financial Services, DTH, Broadband, Postpaid, Airtel Black, Entertainment, Xsafe, lifestyle, travel, and gaming services offered by Airtel or partners in the Shop Section of Thanks App. Let's now see what each section has to provide for customers.

Airtel Shop Buy New Service

1. Prepaid:

Customers can order a New Airtel 5G Ready SIM or Request Port-in to Airtel using this section of the App. Unlike web-based, Customers have four plan options if ordered via the Thanks App.

2. Financial Services:

Airtel and its partners offer financial services through its platforms, and customers can apply for a personal loan or Airtel Axis Bank Credit Card, buy two-wheeler insurance, buy Digi gold, get Gold Loan or donate to PM Cares using the Shop section.

3. DTH:

Customers can buy Airtel DTH HD Service using this section of Shop.

4. Broadband:

Airtel offers broadband services, and Customers can request a new broadband connection here through this section.

5. Postpaid:

Customers can browse through available postpaid plans and benefits and buy Airtel Postpaid Services using this section of the Shop.

6. Airtel Black:

Airtel's Premium Offerings include Postpaid, Broadband and DTH bundled under one plan using Airtel Black Portfolio of services. So, you can browse and order Airtel Black services here.

7. Entertainment:

Customers can browse, get to know all OTT or Entertainment related offerings in a single place and, of course, buy Entertainment related services from the section.

Entertainment options available for customers to buy in the section are Xstream Premium, Disney + Hotstar, Wynk Music Premium, Disney Hotstar Super and XStream Premium, Zee5 Premium, Audiobooks and stories, SonyLIV Premium, Amazon Prime Membership, Xstream Mobile Pack, Lionsgateplay, EROS Now, Epicon, Gaana Plus, Nammaflix, Divo, Shemaroo ibaadat, Dollywood, Shorts TV, HT Only Premium Pack, Netflix and Shemaaroo Bhakti.

8. Xsafe:

Airtel offers its security suite of products and services through its Xsafe brand. Airtel has three different versions of security cameras bundled with experience, which can be purchased here.

9. LifeStyle:

Health-related and entertainment products and services such as Apollo 24 by 7, Medibuddy Gold, FitPass, FitFeast, FitCoach, Times Prime Membership, Gift Cards, Amazon Echo dot, Echo Show, Testbook, StayQrious, Hindustan Times, Astrolive and Online Astrology Services are available for purchase in this section.

10. Travel:

Train Tickets, NETC FASTag, Blue Ribbon Bags - lost Air Luggage Tracking service are available for purchase in this section.

11. Gaming:

Customers can buy Google Play Recharge and get up to Rs 250 Cashback by using the service through Airtel Shop.

Conclusion

We hope this story is of some help to know what services you can buy using the All New Airtel Shop Section of the Thanks App. So next time you consider purchasing any service or product from Airtel, this section can be your one-stop destination.