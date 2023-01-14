Experience: Airtel Home Delivery of SIM and Doorstep KYC

Home Delivery has become a new normal for services. From e-commerce to food, people are enjoying the comfort of home delivery within time frames and scheduled timings. However, while innovation is happening in that space, telcos started offering Home Delivery of SIM cards long back, and the service has been around for a while in India.

So, we decided to check the Home Delivery of SIM Card in the current scenario, as our checks, multiple times with a telco earlier, didn't yield any results. Moreover, as Bharti Airtel has been offering Home Delivery of SIM cards for a long time, we wanted to check Airtel's services, especially in the Prepaid Segment. So, here's our Experience with Airtel's Home Delivery of SIM and Doorstep KYC.

Get your SIM home delivered

Bharti Airtel offers Home Delivery of Prepaid and Postpaid SIM cards. As a result, Airtel customers can buy a prepaid or postpaid connection online from the comfort of their homes. Customers can select from the available list of plans and quickly fill in a few details for scheduling doorstep SIM delivery and KYC. Alternatively, customers can also visit the nearest Airtel stores to complete KYC.

Timeline of Events

January 11: Requested for Porting to Airtel Prepaid and Scheduled Door Step KYC from the URL airtel.in/prepaid-4g-sim at noon (12:05 pm).

Note: Similarly, Home Delivery of SIM Card can be requested via Airtel Thanks App from the carousel banner or Airtel's all new Shop.

SMS: Customer received communication and confirmation through SMS.

January 12: The nearest Airtel Store personnel called to check the availability for delivering SIM to the home and KYC. Upon confirmation, the store personnel arrived in around 15-20 minutes, performed the PORT Process, KYC using fingerprint, and handed over the Airtel 5G Ready SIM Kit.

Charges: For your information - the executive charged only Rs 299 for the First Recharge Plan as opted online by the customer, and there are no extra charges for SIM delivery.

Airtel 5G Ready SIM Kit

January 13: Customer received SMS communication of the PORTING acceptance, time and details. The PORTING process by the operator was completed successfully during the early morning hours on January 14.

January 14: Fully Activated 5G Ready SIM on Airtel Network, and the Customer can start enjoying Airtel Services.

Process:

The entire process, including Doorstep delivery, Porting and Activation, happened seamlessly in around two days just by an Online Request.

Prepaid Plans Available Online for Home Delivery

As a First Recharge, Prepaid customers have two options to choose from Airtel while requesting a Free Home Delivery of a 5G Ready SIM.

1 Plan Rs 299 Rs 479 2 Validity 28 56 3 Data 1.5 GB/Day 1.5 GB/Day 3.a Post Data Quota Post daily quota usage data speed will be upto 64 Kbps Post daily quota usage data speed will be upto 64 Kbps 4 Voice Unlimited Unlimited 5 SMS 100/Day 100/Day 6 Additional Benefits 6.a Appllo 24 by 7 Circle 3 months at No Cost 3 months at No Cost 6.b Wynk Music Free Music, Hellotunes, Live Concerts & Podcasts Music, Hellotunes, Live Concerts & Podcasts 6.c Free Hellotunes Set any song as Hellotune from library for free Set any song as Hellotune from library for free 6.d Online Courses Upskill with Shaw Academy for 1 Year Upskill with Shaw Academy for 1 Year 6.e FastTag Cashback Get Rs 100 Cashback on FASTag. Contactless delivery of FASTag. Get Rs 100 Cashback on FASTag. Contactless delivery of FASTag. 7 Existing Plan works on Airtel 5G Plus till rollout complete Yes Yes

Plan Rs 299 offers 28 Days of validity, and Plan Rs 479 offers 56 Days of validity with 1.5 GB of data per day benefit. Customers can recharge with any plan of their choice once the validity of the first recharge is complete. Doorstep KYC is currently available in select cities.

Airtel Advantage

Customers can enjoy Airtel 5G Plus Network using existing plans; hence, on the above Airtel prepaid plans too, customers can enjoy 5G services in cities of 5G Plus availability. Airtel allows customers to use 5G on existing Data plans until the rollout is complete without any invite-based approach.

You can check out the exact 5G launch details, circles, spectrum holdings and locations of 5G availability in India on the page here.

Airtel 5G Supporting Handsets and Data Plan

Airtel 5G Plus now works across all 5G smartphones and promises to deliver customers massive speeds (upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds) and the best voice experience. If you are an existing Airtel user, No SIM change is needed as the existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled.

Conclusion

Most internet users, even today, are not sure of such a service availability from Airtel and the process of switching (Porting) from one operator to another in a hassle-free manner. In such a scenario, this online service and seamless Home delivery of Airtel 5G Ready SIM Card would be handy to many customers looking to experience a difference.