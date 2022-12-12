Airtel 5G Plus Supports All Major Smartphones: Check Details

Bharti Airtel's 5G launch is one of the smoothest and more straightforward for any customer to experience 5G as of date. With an open 5G launch, wide handset ecosystem support, and existing 4G packs allowing customers to experience 5G seamlessly, Airtel's 5G launch has been the best in India from a consumer experience perspective. If you are unsure of your Handset compatibility with Airtel 5G plus, this story will help you.

Airtel 5G Supported Handsets

Airtel 5G Plus is compatible with most of the latest Handsets. So, you don't need to wait or control your anxiety levels to experience 5G on your device. To speak with numbers, Airtel 5G Plus supports 170 plus smartphone devices in the market. That means almost every device available in the market. This wide handset compatibility ecosystem turns in more customers who can actually experience the 5G of Bharti Airtel.

Smartphone Brands

Around 15 plus smartphone brands, viz. Apple, Asus, Google, Honor, Infinix, iQOO, Lava, LG, Motorola, Nokia, Nothing, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Samsung, Techno, Vivo, and Xiaomi support Airtel 5G Plus as of today. Apple has already rolled out support for 5G in India via its Beta Software Program, and users may experience 5G on their devices going forward.

Visually Slide: Airtel 5G Supported Smartphones as of Today

Airtel 5G Support Handset Page

Airtel also has a 5G Handset Smartphone page at airtel.in/airtel-5g-handsets, where customers can check the 5G Readiness of the Handsets. This information will ensure users have first-hand information to make device purchase decisions if any, this holiday season.

Also Read: Airtel 5G Reality Check in Chennai

Airtel 5G SIM

Existing 4G SIMs are 5G enabled, and you can enjoy 5G speeds and experience without replacing the SIM cards. Telcos are stressing this aspect because fraudulent individuals may exploit users for KYC verification to swap 4G SIM for 5G. So, be careful, as you don't need a different SIM for 5G.

You can also check the 5G Supported Handsets in India by clicking here.

Airtel 5G Plus Cities

Airtel 5G is available in 12 cities, viz. Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur, Varanasi, Panipat, Gurugram, Guwahati and Patna and the telco has already crossed the one Million active user mark on its 5G Network as of November 02.