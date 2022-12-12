PhonePe, GPay Lose UPI Market Share in Nov 2022, WhatsApp Pay Gains

Reported by Bhavya Singh 0

Over the past month, PhonePe, Google Pay, and Paytm all saw a decline in transaction value, with transactions falling by 0.4%, 2.7%, and 3.6%, respectively. In terms of transaction volume and value, these apps nevertheless remained to rule the UPI industry. PhonePe maintained its market domination in terms of transaction value, holding close to half of the entire market share for UPI transactions.

Highlights

  • CRED and WhatsApp Pay have been among the top gainers, in terms of UPI transaction volume and value.
  • WhatsApp Pay was the biggest gainer in terms of transaction value.
  • PhonePe maintained its market domination in terms of transaction value, holding close to half of the entire market share for UPI transactions.

Follow Us

PhonePe, GPay, Paytm

Over the past few months, CRED and WhatsApp Pay have been among the top gainers, in terms of UPI transaction volume and value, given their rapid development based on rewarding users with cashback. WhatsApp Pay recorded the largest increase in transaction value in November 2022, increasing by 8.6% to Rs 769.29 Cr from Rs 708.56 Cr, while CRED's transaction value decreased by 8.2% to Rs 18,599.72 Cr from Rs 20,259.70 Cr in October 2022. WhatsApp Pay was the biggest gainer in terms of transaction value.

UPI Records a Slow November

Numerous UPI third-party application providers (TPAPs) reported a fall in transaction value as the UPI transaction value experienced an unusual 1.73% month-over-month (MoM) decline in November 2022. According to a report published earlier this month by Inc42, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) registered 730 Cr transactions in November 2022, totalling Rs 11.91 Lakh Cr. Since the transaction value decreased by 2.60% in June 2022, it was the first MoM decline since then. However, the transaction volume was marginally improved in November.

Over the past month, PhonePe, Google Pay, and Paytm all saw a decline in transaction value, with transactions falling by 0.4%, 2.7%, and 3.6%, respectively. In terms of transaction volume and value, these apps nevertheless remained to rule the UPI industry. PhonePe maintained its market domination in terms of transaction value, holding close to half of the entire market share for UPI transactions. Concerning the number of UPI transactions throughout the month, Google Pay and Paytm were in second and third place, respectively. 95% of UPI transactions in November were made using the top three apps.

CRED was the greatest gainer in terms of transaction volume, as the number of transactions increased by 20.4% from 2.13 crore in October 2022 to 2.56 crore in November. The second-placed app was WhatsApp Pay, with its UPI transaction volume rising 10.4% from 83.8 Lakh in October to 92.5 Lakh in November.

NPCI last week extended the UPI market share cap compliance date by two years to December 31, 2024, citing, among other things, the existing and possible future growth of the digital payment mechanism. Market giants PhonePe and Google Pay will benefit from this decision, although Paytm and other competitors were hoping the market cap would be enforced so they could gain a bigger market share.

Reported By

Bhavya is very keen on learning about developments that take place in the tech and telecom industry. She is also someone whom you can sit with and talk about all the Netflix movies and series on science fiction.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments