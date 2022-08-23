Google Pay MD Sajith Sivanandan Soon to join Disney+ Hotstar

Reported by Shambhavi Shahi 0

Sajith Sivanandan has worked for over 14 years with Google, replacing the former Google Executive, Sunil Rayan who is currently working as the chief business officer at a machine learning company named 'Moloco'.

Highlights

  • Sajith will be joining as the executive VP and head of Disney+ Hotstar India.
  • He is supposed to draw a roadmap regarding the growth of over-the-top platform while also handling the business operations of the same all over the world.
  • Disney+ Hotstar is presently leading in India among all the OTT Platforms the major cause of it is Indian Premier League cricket tournament.

Follow Us

MD Google Pay

Managing Director and Business Head at Google Pay, Sajith Sivanandan, is all set to join as the executive VP and head of Disney+ Hotstar India. In a report, the president of Disney Star revealed that Sajith Sivanandan would soon be joining Disney+ Hotstar India.

Sajith will be joining as the executive VP and head of Disney+ Hotstar India. All the business operations in India regarding the OTT Platform and the overall business operations of the same would be handled by him. Sivanandan is currently working as the Managing Director and Business Head at Google Pay and Next Billion User Initiatives in the Asia Pacific.

He is supposed to draw a roadmap regarding the growth of the over-the-top platforms while also handling the business operations of the same all over the world. He would be working sharply to improve the value of the OTT in the International market while also working with the Disney+ Hotstar team in the United States (U.S.).

Disney+ Hotstar is presently leading in India among all the OTT Platforms the primary cause of it is the Indian Premier League cricket tournament. The platform took the rights for the cricket tournament for the last five years. Somehow, the rights for the same were transferred for the upcoming five years to Viacom 18, backed up by the most renowned multi-billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani.

Sajith Sivanandan has worked for over 14 years with Google, replacing the former Google Executive, Sunil Rayan, who is currently working as the chief business officer at a machine learning company named 'Moloco'. He started his professional career with Star TV in 1996, which is now a Disney Brand. Sivanandan also used to work as the manager of the North India Market for the popular music Channel V.

Reported By

Love for entertainment, tech and telecom industry comes naturally to Shambhavi. Indulging in industry developments is a habit for her, and when she is not writing, you can find her on the couch reading some old-school literature with ambient music around.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments