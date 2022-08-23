Google Pay MD Sajith Sivanandan Soon to join Disney+ Hotstar

Managing Director and Business Head at Google Pay, Sajith Sivanandan, is all set to join as the executive VP and head of Disney+ Hotstar India. In a report, the president of Disney Star revealed that Sajith Sivanandan would soon be joining Disney+ Hotstar India.

Sajith will be joining as the executive VP and head of Disney+ Hotstar India. All the business operations in India regarding the OTT Platform and the overall business operations of the same would be handled by him. Sivanandan is currently working as the Managing Director and Business Head at Google Pay and Next Billion User Initiatives in the Asia Pacific.

He is supposed to draw a roadmap regarding the growth of the over-the-top platforms while also handling the business operations of the same all over the world. He would be working sharply to improve the value of the OTT in the International market while also working with the Disney+ Hotstar team in the United States (U.S.).

Disney+ Hotstar is presently leading in India among all the OTT Platforms the primary cause of it is the Indian Premier League cricket tournament. The platform took the rights for the cricket tournament for the last five years. Somehow, the rights for the same were transferred for the upcoming five years to Viacom 18, backed up by the most renowned multi-billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani.

Sajith Sivanandan has worked for over 14 years with Google, replacing the former Google Executive, Sunil Rayan, who is currently working as the chief business officer at a machine learning company named 'Moloco'. He started his professional career with Star TV in 1996, which is now a Disney Brand. Sivanandan also used to work as the manager of the North India Market for the popular music Channel V.