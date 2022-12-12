MIUI 14 Based on Android 13: Rollout Schedule and Features

Xiaomi presented MIUI 14 at a virtual event where the firm also introduced its flagship smartphone line, the Xiaomi 13 series. At the event, the Chinese company also unveiled the Xiaomi Mini PC, Xiaomi Watch S2, and Xiaomi Buds 4. The debut of the new custom skin was originally scheduled for December 1, but the firm postponed the event. According to the company, the most recent upgrade will boost memory use thanks to optimised firmware and increase app memory efficiency.

MIUI 14 Features

According to Xiaomi, the most recent MIUI 14 upgrade is based on Project Razor in order to make the system as light as possible. The photon engine in MIUI 14 is based on the Android kernel, which third-party app developers can access. Xiaomi claims that compared to MIUI 13, the system is 60% smoother and more fluid in high-performance scenarios. Additionally, it has been asserted that third-party programmes' energy consumption has decreased by 22%.

In order to preserve space, MIUI 14 introduces capabilities that let users compress infrequently used applications, save only one duplicate copy of a file, and clean up unused applications. Xiaomi has made minimalistic personalisation changes that the company describes as "little changes that make a huge difference." On MIUI 14, there are now 4 sizes available for customising icons. The company has also included a function that lets users put stickers of flowers and animals on their home screens.

It is also stated that connectivity on MIUI 14 has been enhanced, with MIUI Interconnection now enhancing earphone discovery speed by 50%, mobile TV connectivity speed by 12%, and the speed of image transfer during streaming by 77%. According to the firm, MIUI 14's notification system has been enhanced to lessen clutter and memory usage. The MIUI 14 system has been enhanced to ensure that computational data for over 30 system scenarios are all saved locally rather than in the cloud, protecting user privacy. MIUI 14 also enhanced its real-time bilingual subtitles features for video conferencing, recording, and translations to be more private.

Rollout Timetable for MIUI 14

The MIUI 14 will be released by Xiaomi starting in January 2023 for the Xiaomi 12s Ultra, Xiaomi 12S Pro, Xiaomi 12S, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12 Pro Dimensity Edition, Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi MIX Fold 2, Redmi K50 Pro, Redmi K50 Extreme Edition, Redmi K50 Gaming Edition, and Redmi K50, according to the company's official handle on Chinese microblogging website Weibo.

For Tablets

The Mi Pad 5 Pro 12.4, Mi Pad 5 Pro 5G, Mi Pad 5 Pro (Wi-Fi), Mi Pad 5, and Redmi Pad will all receive the MIUI 14 update starting in April 2023.

The release date of MIUI 14 in global markets, including India, has not yet been confirmed by Xiaomi. Also, the list of other devices that are qualified for the most recent system upgrade has not yet been released by the corporation.