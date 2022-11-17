MIUI 14 Could be Lightest OS from Xiaomi

Xiaomi announced MIUI 13 at the end of December 2021. It was announced at the Xiaomi 12 series event. Therefore, it is rumoured that in the coming weeks, MIUI 14 will debut alongside the Xiaomi 13 series.

Today the head of MIUI officially teased the arrival of his MIUI 14. He said a few things about Xiaomi's upcoming software that he thought might be interesting. Let's see what he said.

Jin Fan is a product director at Xiaomi. He is also responsible for MIUI Experience. He's not known for posting regularly on Weibo, but a few hours ago, he surprised his followers with an interesting post. In this latest post on Weibo, he writes that his team has been working hard on MIUI 14 for the past year.

He goes on to say that the next generation of Xiaomi mobile and its software will be unveiled soon. Unfortunately, he doesn't say when. Interestingly, Jin Fan says one of his team's goals is to make MIUI 14 the most streamlined and lightweight flagship mobile phone system. This suggests that MIUI will undergo a design overhaul in the next release.

At the end of July, it was already reported that MIUI 14 would bring a new design language. But it's good to hear directly from the company. It is not sure yet how easy the software is, though. MIUI is notorious for consuming resources on budget smartphones. Hopefully, Xiaomi will address this in the next version.

Most importantly, Xiaomi is the only major Chinese smartphone brand that lacks software updates. Oppo, Vivo, OnePlus, and Realme have rolled out Android 13 updates to multiple devices, but at the time of this writing, Xiaomi has managed to do the same with only the Xiaomi 12 Pro. Over the past two years, it was hoped that Xiaomi would fix these issues. Unfortunately, it hasn't happened yet. MIUI 1 could be a game-changer.