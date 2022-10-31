Xiaomi 13 Series Expected to Launch Later This Year: Check Specifications

The Xiaomi 13 series lineup is rumoured to have already begun development, and it is anticipated to make its public debut ahead of the usual December cycle. In that regard, we have already been hearing rumours and leaks about the phones recently. The alleged complete key features of the Xiaomi 13 Pro have now been disclosed by a trustworthy tipster. Let's take a look at the device's specifications and other details.

Xiaomi 13 Pro Specifications and Features (Rumoured)

A new tweet from tipster Yogesh Brar suggests that the Xiaomi 13 Pro may include a 6.7-inch E6 LTPO display with 2K resolution. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC may be found within the device. The Xiaomi phone, according to Brar, might include 8GB or 12GB of RAM. In the same way, it might be available with 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of inbuilt storage.

According to earlier rumours, the regular Xiaomi 13 will sport a 6.36-inch 2.5D flexible screen with small bezels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. According to rumours, the Xiaomi 13 Pro has a four-way infinite micro-curved display. One possibility is that the front-facing camera will be housed in a single punch-hole cutout on the phone. According to reports, BYD is now testing a ceramic body that might be used in the Pro version. The smartphone will probably come pre-installed with MIUI 14, which is based on Android 13. A 4,800mAh battery with 120W fast charging capabilities is believed to be included in the Xiaomi 13 Pro. For controlling the charging rates, it might have a Surge P2 chip.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro might have a triple rear camera arrangement for optics, with a 50MP Sony IMX989 1-inch sensor taking centre stage. There might also be a 50MP telephoto lens and a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens. Additionally, a 32MP selfie camera on the front of this smartphone is rumoured to be included. Additionally, Leica colour science technology is anticipated to be included. For better camera performance, the Xiaomi 13 Pro can potentially come with a Surge C2 image signal processor (ISP).