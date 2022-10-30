Best 5G Smartphones Under Rs 30,000

The wait for 5G technology in India is ended now that the operators have the go-ahead from the government to deploy the technology. The majority of the nation is expected to get 5G network coverage by the middle of 2023 as carriers are ready to guarantee last-mile connection. With 5G, you may take advantage of high-speed internet, social network connectivity, and crystal-clear call quality. So, below is a list of 5G smartphones that cost less than Rs 30,000.

Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G

A member of the Redmi "Note" series is the Redmi Note 11 Pro. It is a future-proof gadget thanks to its 7-band 5G capability. The ergonomic design of this phone prevents any inconveniences. Additionally, this phone is available in three different configurations: 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. You can take stunning photos and amazing films thanks to the amazing rear triple-camera arrangement, which features 108MP (wide) + 8MP (ultrawide) + 2MP (macro) and a 16MP (wide) front camera.

The smartphone also features a 6.67-inch super AMOLED display. It runs on Android 11 , MIUI 13. The Li-Po 5000 mAh battery and Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm) chipset are additional features.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is a cutting-edge smartphone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor (and X55 5G modem) that will improve your internet performance. The phone features an inbuilt storage capacity of 128GB and 8GB of RAM, which can be expanded by a microSD card to 1TB. While the phone's impressive 12MP + 8MP + 12MP triple back and 32MP front cameras assist take beautiful shots, the 4500 mAh battery gives the device a respectable amount of life.

Other features include 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with HDR10+, One UI 4.1, Android 10 with upgradeability to Android 12, and 120Hz refresh rate. With offers, it's price can be brought under Rs 30,000.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M32 boasts 12-band 5G and an octa-core Mediatek Dimensity 720 CPU, which ensures that you can stay connected to high-speed internet without difficulty. It boasts a 6.5-inch TFT LCD screen, a Li-Po battery with a capacity of 5000 mAh, 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded to 1TB with a microSD card, and 8GB of RAM. One UI 3.1 and Android 11 power the device.

OPPO A74 5G

One of the first smartphones in India to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC is the A74 5G. The smartphone offers 128GB of internal storage and 6GB of RAM. For those who wish to stay connected all day, the 5G + 5G dual standby option on the OPPO A 74's dual SIM is available. The smartphone has a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera and a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

Additional information includes a 6.5 Inches IPS LCD display, 90Hz refresh rate, Li-Po 5000 mAh battery. Moreover the device runs on Android 11.

iQOO Z6 5G

Despite its moniker, the Z6 Pro 5G is the first smartphone in iQoo's Z-series to bear the pro badge. Its positioning and feature set suggest that it should actually be the Z5's genuine successor. A powerful Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 CPU and a large 5000 mAh battery on the Z6 enable all-day internet use. The Z6 features three different RAM sizes—4GB, 6GB, and 8GB—and 128GB of internal storage.