A Xiaomi smartphone with the model number 2209116AG was detected on Geekbench, according to a report by 91Mobiles. This device is believed to be the Redmi Note 11 Pro (2023) worldwide variant.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro (2023) variant was discovered in the FCC database and was certified by the EEC, according to a report published last month. A Redmi smartphone with the model number 2209116AG has reportedly been detected on the FCC database, according to a claim by MySmartPrice. Additionally, it states that the phone comes pre-installed with MIUI 13, which may be based on Android 12. The smartphone, which is expected to launch in 2023, is said to be an improved model of this year's Redmi Note 11.

Redmi Note 11 Pro (2023) Specifications (Rumoured)

The Redmi Note 11 Pro (2023) may include a Qualcomm SoC with the codename "sweet," as per the Geekbench listing. The word "sweet" denotes the smartphone's Snapdragon 732G SoC. The device will be a 4G smartphone, according to the processor specification. Early in 2022, the business released the Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G, which included the MediaTek Helio G96 SoC.

Additionally, the most recent Geekbench listing indicates that the smartphone will run Android 11, which may come as a letdown given that Android 12 and Android 13 are increasingly being seen on other smartphones with comparable hardware. Xiaomi has not yet officially released any information regarding the Redmi Note 11 Pro (2023) variant. As a result, following a formal announcement, additional details about the smartphone's characteristics, such as RAM possibilities other than 8GB, may become accessible.

The Redmi 2209116AG model was discovered on the IMEI database, according to a previous XiaomiUI report. While the Redmi Note 11 Pro (2023) may be a rebranded Redmi Note 10 Pro. The three-year-old Snapdragon 712 SoC was described as being in the Redmi Note 11 Pro (2023) variant when it was apparently seen on Google Play Console last month. Additionally, the processor's appearance hinted that it would have an octa-core architecture with two performance cores, six efficiency cores, and an Adreno 610 GPU. It was predicted that the Redmi Note 11 Pro (2023) display would have a panel with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels. The 6.67-inch touchscreen of the Redmi Note 11 Pro will likely continue to be the size of the smartphone display.