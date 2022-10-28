Redmi Note 12 5G Launched: Price and Specifications

Redmi unveiled the Note 12 Pro 5G, Note 12 Pro+ 5G, and Note 12 Explorer Edition as its three new smartphones. The MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC and 6.67-inch AMOLED display on the three Redmi smartphones enable 120Hz refresh rates. A new reasonably priced 5G smartphone from Xiaomi has also been released in the Redmi Note line. The fourth smartphone in the company's range, the Redmi Note 12 5G, has just been unveiled. The Note 12 5G is the last model on the list.

Redmi Note 12 5G Specification and Features

A hole-punch cutout is located in the top centre of the Samsung OLED display on the Note 12 5G. A flat, 120Hz refresh rate is supported by the 6.67-inch display. Along with 1200 nits of peak brightness, it supports touch sampling rates up to 240Hz. Along with compatibility with AI face unlock, the device has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It has a 7.98mm thickness and a weight of roughly 188 grammes. Also included on the phone are a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Note 12 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC. The iQOO Z6 Lite 5G in India has the same chipset. The Adreno 619 GPU is combined with the 6nm chipset, which offers up to 8GB of RAM. The Note 12 5G has a 5000mAh battery inside. Out of the box, the phone supports 33W rapid charging.

There is a dual camera arrangement on the back. A 48MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor are also featured on the phone. There is an 8MP front camera for taking selfies. Portrait mode, Timelapse, Night Mode, and other functions are included with the smartphone. It comes pre-installed with MIUI 13, based on Android 12.

Redmi Note 12 5G Price and Other Details

The Redmi Note 12 5G has been released by Xiaomi in China. Starting with 4GB of RAM, the Note 12 5G has been released with four storage options. This model costs CNY 1199 (roughly Rs 13,700) and includes 128GB of internal storage.

The cost of the 6GB + 128GB storage variant is CNY 1299 (roughly Rs 14,800). The gadget is also offered with storage options of 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. The more expensive storage choices cost CNY 1499 (or approximately Rs 17,100) and CNY 1699 (roughly Rs 19,400). White, Blue, and Black are the three colour choices that are offered.