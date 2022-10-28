iOS Updates for the iPhone and iPad Address a Severe Security Issue

Recently, Apple began releasing new software updates for its iPads and iPhones. While iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16 brought some new features, Apple has already made it clear that the updates also fix a serious security problem. Known as a zero-day vulnerability, if it is not fixed, hackers can run malicious code and take full control of the system. The company urges customers to update their iPhones and iPads to the most recent versions as a result.

More Details About the Newest iOS Version

The operating system kernel, which is the core part, contains the zero-day vulnerability, designated CVE-2022-42827. Apple says on its support page, "An application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited". It basically suggests that the corporation is patching the issue with the most recent update despite the possibility that hackers are aware of the vulnerability. Companies typically don't provide all the specifics of zero-day security vulnerabilities. Information is provided after everyone has the appropriate software version installed.

CVE-2022-42827 is Apple's ninth zero-day fix in the past ten months, according to Bleeping Computer. The seventh zero-day vulnerability that Apple has addressed this year is CVE-2022-42827, according to a spreadsheet created by a Google researcher. Apple resolved 19 additional fairly critical bugs with the most recent updates, as per their Support page. The kernel contained two of them, Point-to-Point Protocol contained three, WebKit contained two, and AppleMobileFileIntegrity, Core Bluetooth, IOKit, and this iOS sandbox had the remaining ones.

Here’s How To Check Your Devices for iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16 Updates

For iPhone 8 and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 5th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later, the iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16 updates are accessible. Open Settings > General > Software update to check the software's availability. To find out the OS version that is currently installed, choose About in the same area.