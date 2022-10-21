iPad Mini Pricing in India Increased

Without providing an explanation or making an official announcement about the price increase for these devices, Apple has quietly increased the cost of two iPad models in India. The price discrepancies, which are visible on the official Apple India shop, apply to both the iPad Air from March of this year and the iPad mini from 2021. Every connectivity and storage option for the new devices now carries a new price, which is probably a reflection of the current changes being made to the global supply chain.

Apple iPad Mini Specifications and Features

Despite having a small (8.3 inches) screen, the iPad mini can easily suit most user needs. The A15 Bionic chipset from Apple, which also powers the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 series, powers it. It sports a single 12MP wide-angle camera on the back and a 12MP sensor on the front. Customers with Android smartphones won't need to buy an additional adapter since the iPad mini comes with a Type-C adaptor. Touch ID, 5G, compatibility for the Apple Pencil 2nd Gen, and Bluetooth are further important features.

Apple iPad Mini Price in India

Just after the firm unveiled new iPads, the price of the iPad Mini (2021) in India has increased. The Wi-Fi variant currently has a starting price of Rs 49,900 (64GB), and the LTE variant has a starting price of Rs 64,900. The Wi-Fi and LTE versions were priced at Rs 46,900 and Rs 60,900 at launch.

Additionally, Apple offers the iPad Mini 256GB model in India at a higher price. It now costs Rs 64,900 (down from Rs 60,900) for the Wi-Fi version and Rs 79,900 (up from Rs 74,900) for the LTE version. Customers can get the iPad Mini in Space Grey, Pink, Purple, and Starlight if they purchase it from the Apple website. If you're looking to purchase a new tablet, Apple is currently offering its products—including the tiny model—for Rs 7,000.