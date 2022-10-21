Garmin Venu Sq 2 Launched in India: Check Details

A rectangular casing and a 17% larger screen are highlights of the Garmin Venu Sq 2 device (as compared to its predecessor). The watch has a bright, easy-to-read AMOLED display, as well as a touchscreen for rapid access to health metrics, 25+ built-in sports apps, smart notifications, and more.

Garmin Venu Sq2

Two new smartwatches from Garmin have been introduced in the Indian market. Both the Venu Sq 2 and the Venu SQ 2 music edition have been launched by the wristwatch company. The Venu SQ 2 is the company's least expensive smartwatch with an integrated GPS.

Speaking of the smartwatches, Sky Chen, Regional Director of Garmin India & Southeast Asia, expressed excitement about expanding their selection of fitness-tracking smartwatches with the Venu series, which maintains Garmin's high standards of functionality at a budget-friendly price point for their Indian customers. The Venu Sq 2 series boasts the widest selection of 24/7 health monitoring capabilities now available on the market and is equipped with a vibrant AMOLED display, well-known health and wellness functions, smart notifications, and exceptional battery life. The new Venu Sq 2 series makes it simple to remain on top of your well-being throughout the day, every day, no matter what your day has in store.

Let’s check out the device’s specifications and other details.

Garmin Venu Sq 2 Specification and Features

A rectangular casing and a 17% larger screen are highlights of the Garmin Venu Sq 2 device (as compared to its predecessor). The watch has a bright, easy-to-read AMOLED display, as well as a touchscreen for rapid access to health metrics, 25+ built-in sports apps, smart notifications, and more. In comparison to its predecessor, the new Venu Sq 2 series, according to Garmin, has an enhanced battery life of 83% and can operate for up to 11 days in smartwatch mode.

The Venu Sq 2 and Venu Sq 2 - Music Edition let users keep track of health metrics around-the-clock, seven days a week. They also provide next-generation sensor technology that provides a thorough analysis of sleep quality, stress, Body Batter, and activity levels. The Venu Sq 2 - Music Edition comes with on-device music storage for up to 500 songs, so users may listen to music without a phone for people who wish to take their music with them.

Garmin Venu Sq 2 Price and Availability

The cost of the new Garmin Venu Sq2 is Rs 27,990. Starting on October 28, the watch will be sold on Amazon, Flipkart, Tata Cliq & Luxury, Nykaa, and other websites.

On the other hand, the Garmin Venu Sq 2 music edition has a starting price of Rs 33,490. From October 28, the device will be accessible on all e-commerce platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart, Tata Cliq, and luxury retailer Nykaa.

