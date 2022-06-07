Airtel Removes Prime Video Mobile Edition Trial With Most Prepaid Plans

Bharti Airtel has removed the benefit of the Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition trial with most of its prepaid plans. The telco had started offering the benefit under Airtel Thanks back in 2021. It was just a one-month trial that users got when they recharged with an Airtel prepaid plan. But now, that benefit has been removed for the users. Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition allows users to stream content via smartphone only. It was a decent benefit, and since it was a trial, it didn’t come again and again for the users.

As mentioned, the benefit has been removed from multiple prepaid plans, but not all plans. Let’s take a look at the prepaid plans that do offer the benefit.

Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition Prepaid Plans that Airtel Now Offers

There are only two Airtel prepaid plans now that offer Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition to the users now. These plans will cost Rs 359 and Rs 108. The Rs 359 voucher is a regular prepaid plan, while the Rs 108 voucher is a 4G data-only plan. Note that Airtel has announced nothing in this regard; TelecomTalk has independently verified the development.

Both the plans offer Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition directly to the users under Airtel Thanks. Note that this time there’s no trial but the complete benefit. With the Rs 359 prepaid plan, users will get Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition for 28 days, while the Rs 108 plan offers it for 30 days.

Users get unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2GB daily data with the Rs 359 prepaid plan. This plan comes with a total validity of 28 days.

Users also get Airtel Thanks benefits such as Airtel Xstream Premium, Apollo 24 | 7 Circle subscription for three months, Wynk Music, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, and free Hellotunes.

The Rs 108 plan offers users a total of 6GB of data. Since it is meant as a data booster, users don’t get any SMS or voice calling benefits with the plan. Its validity will be the same as the user’s base prepaid plan.