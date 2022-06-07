iOS 16: Everything That’s New in Short

Last night (Indian Standard Time), Apple gave users a peek into how the iPhone experience will change forever for users with the iOS 16. The Cupertino tech giant has finally heard the users and brought in more options for customising the iPhone, even the lock screen. Here’s everything that Apple changed with the iOS 16.

iOS 16 New Features

Personalised Lock Screen

iPhones will allow users to get more personalised lock screens. Users can add in their pictures on the lock screen in an artful manner and with the new multi-layered effect, will also be able to see the time clearly. There’s a whole set of new Lock Screen wallpaper and options. Notifications will roll up from the bottom of the device instead of up.

One Place for Family Photos With iCloud Shared Photo Library

With iOS 16, Apple said that families will get a separate iCloud library which up to six users can collaborate on, contribute to, and enjoy. Users can seamlessly share the photos in the Shared Library through multiple methods. Every user in the Shared Library will have the authority to delete or edit a picture.

Messages App Update

Apple has updated the Messages app with the iOS 16. Users will be able to edit or recall recently sent messages. They will also be able to recover recently deleted messages and mark conversations as unread.

Further, Apple is introducing SharePlay on Messages and it will allow users to enjoy movies and songs with their friends and family in a synchronised manner while giving them the ability to chat in Messages.

Then there are other things such as new tools for mail, enhancement of the Live-Text feature and Apple Pay Later for the Wallet app. Apple has also updated CarPlay in a major way. Users will be able to see multiple screens within the vehicle with CarPlay, creating a deeper experience.

The company has made so many changes to things such as Safari which is now safer with passkeys, designed to replace passwords. The Maps app has also been updated along with Siri, Family Sharing, Dictation, and more.